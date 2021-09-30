Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Free Fire MAX, the upgrade version of the popular online BR game Free Fire was released on September 28. While FF followers were eagerly waiting for the game to hit the servers, Garena’s new BR game has managed to cross 10 million downloads in Google Play Store in less than a day. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Free Fire MAX racks up 10 million downloads in less than a day

As per the Insidesport report, Free Fire MAX racked up 10 million downloads in Play Store in the first 10 hours. While this doesn’t come as a surprise, courtesy of the original title’s popularity in the BR mobile community, the new game has earned a rating of 4.5 in Google App Store. The game even has over 12 lakh reviews, with many applauding the graphics and the visual improvements. Also Read - Free Fire MAX released: How to download on PC, step-by-step guide

Free Fire Max: What has changed

In the first instant, Free Fire Max looks no different than any other BR game with the players parachuted to a deserted island. However, if one is to compare with the previous version, the new game now has a bunch of visual improvements, better lobby animations. Even maps, vehicles, have better detailing and new vehicle effects ‘add realism.’ Moreover, enhanced sound effects now bring an immersive experience while firing weapons. As cited by early reviewers, Free Fire Max aims at a customisable experience enabling to switch between classic and new sound, visual effects, and animation. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK and OBB download links, and more

In case you have started playing the game and are looking for options to earn Free Fire Max diamonds to obtain in-game items, there are a few options that you can try to get diamonds for free, for instance, GPT apps, level up pass, or you can opt for membership- weekly or monthly which will help double the diamonds. That said, the game is available for download on Android, iOS, but in case you want to play it on PC, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out.