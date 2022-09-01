Garena Free Fire Max Season 52 Elite Pass Check Rewards Prices More

Garena Free Fire Max players already have access to a wide variety of cosmetics. The creators of the game regularly expand this collection by releasing a new Elite Pass at the start of each month. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 28: Details here
The game has introduced the Season 52 Elite Pass for the month of September after the Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass came to an end. Many free rewards are offered by the pass, although they are insignificant in comparison to their purchased equivalents. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem codes today, August 27: Check details
One of the easiest ways for gamers to obtain free cosmetics is with the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 28 July: All you need to know
Players must finish a number of daily missions during the Elite Pass in order to gain badges. The following products are free for them to take home once they get a certain amount of badges:
- 0 badges: 50x Gold
- Get 5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar
- Get 10 Badges: 3x Scan
- Get 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- Get 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-shirt
- Get 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- Get 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate
- Get 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon
- Get 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food
- Get 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 90 Badges: 300x Gold
- Get 100 Badges: Fright Bite T-shirt
- Get 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop
- Get 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map
- Get 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner
- Get 160 Badges: 500x Gold
- Get 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II
- Get 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires
- Get 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute
- Get 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box
- Get 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher
- Get 215 Badges: 3x Bounty Token
- Get 220 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments
- Get 225 Badges: Ocean Runner Skyboard
- Other important paid rewards
On September 1, 2022, the new Deep Sea Warrior Elite Pass went live in Garena Free Fire MAX, and players can access it through the end of the month. Even better, they may upgrade their pass to gain access to extra benefits like clothing and gun skins.
The Elite Bundle will set players back 999 diamonds, while the Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds. The sole distinction between the two is that the latter offers players an extra 50 Badges, allowing them to instantly accumulate a specified quantity of rewards.
The following are additional paid prizes that are available with the Garena Free Fire MAX Elite Pass:
- 0 badges: Sports Car – Metal Jaws
- Get 10 badges: Shark Fright Avatar
- Get 15 badges: Jaw Smile Jacket
- Get 30 badges: Death Tooth Banner
- Get 50 badges: Megafin Taunter Bundle
- Get 80 badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater
- Get 115 badges: Shark Fright Banner
- Get 125 badges: AUG – Apex Underwater
- Get 135 badges: Death Tooth Avatar
- Get 150 badges: Metal Jaws Loot Box
- Get 180 badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack
- Get 200 badges: Grenade – Flesh Devour
- Get 225 badges: Megajaw Tormentor Bundle
How to collect Free Fire MAX rewards
Step 1: Open the Elite Pass section
Step 2: Tap on Upgrade option
Step 3: Select the preferred variant of the pass
Step 4: Complete the purchase.