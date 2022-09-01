Garena Free Fire Max Season 52 Elite Pass Check Rewards Prices More

Garena Free Fire Max players already have access to a wide variety of cosmetics. The creators of the game regularly expand this collection by releasing a new Elite Pass at the start of each month. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, August 28: Details here

The game has introduced the Season 52 Elite Pass for the month of September after the Free Fire MAX Season 51 Elite Pass came to an end. Many free rewards are offered by the pass, although they are insignificant in comparison to their purchased equivalents. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem codes today, August 27: Check details

One of the easiest ways for gamers to obtain free cosmetics is with the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 28 July: All you need to know

Players must finish a number of daily missions during the Elite Pass in order to gain badges. The following products are free for them to take home once they get a certain amount of badges:

0 badges: 50x Gold

Get 5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar

Get 10 Badges: 3x Scan

Get 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 30 Badges 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-shirt

Get 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Get 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

Get 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

Get 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

Get 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 90 Badges: 300x Gold

Get 100 Badges: Fright Bite T-shirt

Get 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

Get 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

Get 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner

Get 160 Badges: 500x Gold

Get 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

Get 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

Get 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute

Get 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

Get 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 215 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

Get 220 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

Get 225 Badges: Ocean Runner Skyboard

Other important paid rewards

On September 1, 2022, the new Deep Sea Warrior Elite Pass went live in Garena Free Fire MAX, and players can access it through the end of the month. Even better, they may upgrade their pass to gain access to extra benefits like clothing and gun skins.

The Elite Bundle will set players back 999 diamonds, while the Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds. The sole distinction between the two is that the latter offers players an extra 50 Badges, allowing them to instantly accumulate a specified quantity of rewards.

The following are additional paid prizes that are available with the Garena Free Fire MAX Elite Pass:

0 badges: Sports Car – Metal Jaws

Get 10 badges: Shark Fright Avatar

Get 15 badges: Jaw Smile Jacket

Get 30 badges: Death Tooth Banner

Get 50 badges: Megafin Taunter Bundle

Get 80 badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater

Get 115 badges: Shark Fright Banner

Get 125 badges: AUG – Apex Underwater

Get 135 badges: Death Tooth Avatar

Get 150 badges: Metal Jaws Loot Box

Get 180 badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack

Get 200 badges: Grenade – Flesh Devour

Get 225 badges: Megajaw Tormentor Bundle

How to collect Free Fire MAX rewards

Step 1: Open the Elite Pass section

Step 2: Tap on Upgrade option

Step 3: Select the preferred variant of the pass

Step 4: Complete the purchase.