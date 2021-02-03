Garena will start rolling out a major update, dubbed OB26 update for its popular battle royale game, Free Fire, today. The company has announced that all players installing the O26 update and logging in before February 9, 4:00 AM, will get two Diamond Royale Vouchers and two Weapon Royale Vouchers. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

The update will reportedly be named “The Cobra”. The company is yet to reveal the update’s patch notes, however, it has been teasing all of the new features the update will bring for some time now. The update will include new gameplay mechanics, weapon balancing and new characters. Also Read - PUBG Ban: Here are 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

Garena Free Fire OB26 Update: What are the changes?

Garena Free Fire OB26 update will rebalance nine weapons to help make the game more fair. The weapons being rebalanced will include Gorza, UMP, M1014, M249, SVD, M1887, Vector, Parafal, and Woodpecker. Also Read - Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

The update will also set in place a revival system, similar to Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM). Its system will be a bit different from CODM, as in it players will have to collect tokens, which can then be exchanged for Revival Cards at vending machines. Players will also be able to revive an entire team with the help of revival points scattered around the map during a match.

The update will bring an option for players to give quick commands, like “enemy spotted” or “stay alert” like we used to have in PUBG Mobile. This feature will help players communicate with teammates without turning on their microphone.

A new gun, called UAV-Lite will be added into the gameplay. Not much is known about the new gun, but it is expected to work in a similar fashion to UAV.

Training ground will get a visual and a gameplay upgrade, with new options like racing around on the track map. Players will also be able to ride the Ferris Wheel in the game.

The new addition to characters, include Skylar, based on the Vietnamese music artist, Son Tung M-TP. She will have the ability to destroy Gloo Walls.