Garena Free Fire OB27 update: Patch notes, release time, vouchers, characters, weapons, and more

Free Fire, the 111 Dots Studio-created battle royale game is getting a new OB27 update today. While the market is dominated by big players like PUBG, Garena’s Free Fire managed to survive on the big island not just for its gameplay, but periodic updates. Also Read - PUBG Mobile developer to launch new co-op game soon: 5 key developments

Speaking of the Free Fire OB27 update, following an extensive Advance Server testing, the update will be rolling out to players today. The upcoming patch will include plenty of fresh content like characters, weapons, character balance, UI changes, etc. As per Sportskeeda, the update will bring a revamped UI of the character system and new firearms in the game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Tri-Series: What is it? Schedule, format and more

Garena Free Fire OB27 update: Patch note, new firearms, characters, redeem codes, vouchers, and more

As spotted by Sportskeeda, the Free Fire OB27 update will bring to the table the following patch notes Also Read - Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Punkster Runner bundle, Cyber Bunnies skyboard up for grabs

A new character by the name XayneNew,

A new gun KordAn (damage: 35)

A revamped character leveling system

Loadout system update

Character skill change

Clash Squad mode stores rotation (alpha store, beta store, shop range, delta store, and more)

Bermuda Remastered map permanently opened (will be available in the Ranked Battle Royale mode)

Revival mechanism available on all maps

In addition, a new character Maro will likely be added as well which will be useful for combatting over long distances. Players will also get 2x Diamond Royale vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers. The vouchers can be grabbed by logging into the game following the update, however, they will have to collect from the ‘Events’ tab, Sportskeeda notes.

The patch update is happening on the 14th of April! Update the game and login to get bonus rewards. 🎁 Many new features… Posted by Garena Free Fire on Saturday, 10 April 2021

Apparently, there are redeem codes available for select items which can provide players with new skins, guns, emotes, characters, and more. InsideSport has listed a few redeem codes for Egg Day Banner and Phantom Bear Bundle, Shirou Bobblehead, Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Animal Weapon Loot Crate, etc which can be redeemed on the Free Fire rewards redemption website- reward.ff.garena.com.

How to redeem Free Fire codes

You can redeem the code by visiting the website > log-in to your Free Fire account via Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, VK, or Huawei ID > Enter the redeem code > Click Confirm button > Open Free Fire game on your device > Collect rewards via in-game mail section.

The latest Free Fire OB27 is expected to release on the devices by around 11-12:30 PM IST. The developers note that the game is currently under maintenance and shut until 6 PM IST.