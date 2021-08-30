comscore Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Garena releases redeem codes every day. Check full redeem codes for August 30th to claim rewards and more.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim freebies, more

Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire 30th August: Free Fire is as popular as other battle royale game such as PUBG Mobile Battlegrounds Mobile India, among others. For the unaware, Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game but to get access to new characters or weapons or any other rewards, players will need to spend real money. The game is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

If you do not want to spend your hard earned money to avail new characters, weapons and more there are redeem codes available. Garena release redeem codes every single day. These redeem codes allow players to win free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes 29 August: How to win MP40 weapon loot crate, diamonds for free

Those who play Free Fire regularly will know how to redeem these codes. But new players should note that these codes are not permanent and expire after a certain period of time. There might also be a limit to the times a redeem code can be used. So, it is better to use these codes as early as possible. Check the full list of Free Fire redeem codes for August 30th below. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes 27 August: How to win M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, Shoot dance emote for free

Free Fire redeem codes for 30th August

FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSGM4K
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFPLNZUWMALS
SARG886AV5GR
FFBCT7P7N2P2
FFPLPQXXENMS
FFPLOWHANSMA
FFBCLAK9KYGM
FFICDCTSL5FT
FFBCZD9RDP44
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCLY4LNC4B
XUW3FNK7AV8N
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
TJ57OSSDN5AP
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
R9UVPEYJOXZX
FFBCLQ6S7W25

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: To claim redeem codes, ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media profiles including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK. If you login as a guest, you will not be able to claim these redeem codes.

Step 2: Head over to the Garena redeem website and login using the same social media account you used in the game.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the redeem codes into the text box provided on the website and click on confirm.

Step 4: Rewards will be shown in your in-game mail within 24 hours. So, you will need to wait for it.

Published Date: August 30, 2021 1:20 PM IST
Updated Date: August 30, 2021 1:58 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 30, 2021 1:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 30, 2021 1:58 PM IST

Best Sellers