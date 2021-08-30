Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire 30th August: Free Fire is as popular as other battle royale game such as PUBG Mobile Battlegrounds Mobile India, among others. For the unaware, Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile game but to get access to new characters or weapons or any other rewards, players will need to spend real money. The game is available for download on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

If you do not want to spend your hard earned money to avail new characters, weapons and more there are redeem codes available. Garena release redeem codes every single day. These redeem codes allow players to win free rewards.

Those who play Free Fire regularly will know how to redeem these codes. But new players should note that these codes are not permanent and expire after a certain period of time. There might also be a limit to the times a redeem code can be used. So, it is better to use these codes as early as possible. Check the full list of Free Fire redeem codes for August 30th below.

Free Fire redeem codes for 30th August

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCZD9RDP44

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

TJ57OSSDN5AP

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: To claim redeem codes, ensure your Free Fire account is linked to your social media profiles including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK. If you login as a guest, you will not be able to claim these redeem codes.

Step 2: Head over to the Garena redeem website and login using the same social media account you used in the game.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the redeem codes into the text box provided on the website and click on confirm.

Step 4: Rewards will be shown in your in-game mail within 24 hours. So, you will need to wait for it.