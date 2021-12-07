Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: From gun skins, backpacks, to character outfits, Free Fire includes a wide range of cosmetics and rewards that players can pick to enhance their gameplay. Although most of these cosmetics come with a price (require in-game currency Diamonds) that some players might not be able to afford or find it worth spending so much for certain cosmetics. Free redeem codes come as a feasible alternative in this case that allows players to obtain items for free. However, finding codes to get free rewards is another cumbersome task. To save your time, we have compiled the active working codes for the day, that you can use on the redemption site. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today, 6 December 2021: How to find codes, get free rewards

Free Fire codes for 7 December: How to earn M1014 – Demolitionist, AUG Cyber BountyHunter, other rewards for free

Indian server:

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFAC2YXE6RF2: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal, and Rare Crystal

FF10GCGXRNHY: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner, FFIC Gold Token

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter



Additional redeem codes

FTRF VGCV 47YR

FHBW 9ISD JUNH

FV9I EDUJ HFBG

F456 YU1W EFGI

FR34 B9LS A7YT

FCBI GUYE RI23

F3K8 YR7F YA66

FGK8 IYG5 YH21

F76B 5TCG SU37

FNBF FRT5 4VBC

FG3E UIAK SJXC

FNBG FTR6 F4U8

F3UW JSHD GRT4

F783 IWK3 FTUH

FF8MBDXPVCB1

Free Fire: How to use codes, and redeem cosmetics, rewards online

To redeem the codes online, visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website, and follow these simple steps-

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.

Step 2- Log in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3- Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.

Step 4- Now paste the redemption code into the box and press the confirm button.

Press the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.

Step 5- Once done, you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.