Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: From gun skins, backpacks, to character outfits, Free Fire includes a wide range of cosmetics and rewards that players can pick to enhance their gameplay. Although most of these cosmetics come with a price (require in-game currency Diamonds) that some players might not be able to afford or find it worth spending so much for certain cosmetics. Free redeem codes come as a feasible alternative in this case that allows players to obtain items for free. However, finding codes to get free rewards is another cumbersome task. To save your time, we have compiled the active working codes for the day, that you can use on the redemption site.
Free Fire codes for 7 December: How to earn M1014 – Demolitionist, AUG Cyber BountyHunter, other rewards for free
Indian server:
FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)
FFAC2YXE6RF2: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal, and Rare Crystal
FF10GCGXRNHY: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate
FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner, FFIC Gold Token
TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
Additional redeem codes
FTRF VGCV 47YR
FHBW 9ISD JUNH
FV9I EDUJ HFBG
F456 YU1W EFGI
FR34 B9LS A7YT
FCBI GUYE RI23
F3K8 YR7F YA66
FGK8 IYG5 YH21
F76B 5TCG SU37
FNBF FRT5 4VBC
FG3E UIAK SJXC
FNBG FTR6 F4U8
F3UW JSHD GRT4
F783 IWK3 FTUH
FF8MBDXPVCB1
Free Fire: How to use codes, and redeem cosmetics, rewards online
To redeem the codes online, visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website, and follow these simple steps-
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption website.
Step 2- Log in to your Free Fire account.
Step 3- Link your free fire account to either of your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account.
Step 4- Now paste the redemption code into the box and press the confirm button.
Press the OK button inside of the pop-up screen to complete the redemption process.
Step 5- Once done, you can log in to the game via your mobile and collect the rewards from the mail section.