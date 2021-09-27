Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 27: Players use Free Fire redeem codes to unlock rewards for free. Otherwise, players will need to pay real money to buy these rewards. Notably, Garena release Free Fire redeem codes every single day. To use, players just need to copy and paste the codes in the required space. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: Features, expected release date in India, and more

Free Fire has gained wide popularity in the last few years or so. In fact, it is currently one of the most popular battle royale games available globally including India. The BR game has been downloaded by millions in India just from the Google Play store. Free Fire is available for download for Android as well as iPhone users on the Play store and Apple store.

If you are looking to earn free Free Fire rewards, use these active redeem codes for today September 27 listed below.

Free Fire redeem codes for today

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days

4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate\

MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade

Claiming these redeem codes is easy. Just head over to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website, log in with your social media ID, copy and paste one of the codes from the list above and click on “OK” option. Once the process has been followed, rewards will get reflected in the in-game mail section. Notably, it takes around 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail.