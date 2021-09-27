Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 27: Players use Free Fire redeem codes to unlock rewards for free. Otherwise, players will need to pay real money to buy these rewards. Notably, Garena release Free Fire redeem codes every single day. To use, players just need to copy and paste the codes in the required space. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: Features, expected release date in India, and more
Free Fire has gained wide popularity in the last few years or so. In fact, it is currently one of the most popular battle royale games available globally including India. The BR game has been downloaded by millions in India just from the Google Play store. Free Fire is available for download for Android as well as iPhone users on the Play store and Apple store.
If you are looking to earn free Free Fire rewards, use these active redeem codes for today September 27 listed below.
Free Fire redeem codes for today
- MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
- WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
- XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- 4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
- MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- EV4S-2C7M-MA52: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- WDYM-TRUW-FU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher
- WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q: Fury Senior Bundle 30 days
- 4PG7-A2ET-JJNB: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate\
- MCPM-R6PN-GBEQ: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
- H87Q-8WPF-YZHM: 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate
- FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin 30 days
- 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ: Violet Parkour Bundle
- Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N: Netherworld Troop’s Blade
Claiming these redeem codes is easy. Just head over to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website, log in with your social media ID, copy and paste one of the codes from the list above and click on “OK” option. Once the process has been followed, rewards will get reflected in the in-game mail section. Notably, it takes around 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail.