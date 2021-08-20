Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20, 2021: Use these to get free costumes and skins

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in India. The game requires you to duke it out with other players on a battlefield to become the last person standing. While the game is fun on its own, it also has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. While most skins and cosmetic changes will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 17: Get Groza skin, emotes, tokens for free

Here we will be listing out Free Fire redeem codes for August 20, and how you can redeem them online to get exclusive content inside of the game. Use these redeem codes fast as they will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached.

Free Fire redeem codes for August 20

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

XBY47AFNNUD6

R9AU3BHL4XI9

ZDCW61YRUCYH

4XX7DTOLBXOH

7O0WKWPTC42W

9C0E4B1B1IIG

O92DXVFYVN09

0RI8D35DNFXV

XM5L93V38NGX

732OIF59VMZ1

NV944T60B9GK

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards: