Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20, 2021: Use these to get free costumes and skins

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in India. The game requires you to duke it out with other players on a battlefield to become the last person standing. While the game is fun on its own, it also has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. While most skins and cosmetic changes will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena.
Here we will be listing out Free Fire redeem codes for August 20, and how you can redeem them online to get exclusive content inside of the game. Use these redeem codes fast as they will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached.
Free Fire redeem codes for August 20
- FF22NYW94A00
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- XBY47AFNNUD6
- R9AU3BHL4XI9
- ZDCW61YRUCYH
- 4XX7DTOLBXOH
- 7O0WKWPTC42W
- 9C0E4B1B1IIG
- O92DXVFYVN09
- 0RI8D35DNFXV
- XM5L93V38NGX
- 732OIF59VMZ1
- NV944T60B9GK
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards:
- Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
- Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.