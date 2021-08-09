Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 9, 2021: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Shuffling emote and more

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games currently available alongside games like Call of Duty: Mobile, BGMI and more. While the game is pretty simple, as you along with multiple others have to drop off into a battle zone and duke it out with each other to try and become the last man standing. To stand out from the herd, you can get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. While most skins and cosmetic changes will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free, by using the redeem codes taken out by the developers to increase engagement. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more
Here we will be taking a look at Free Fire redeem codes for August 9, 2021, and how you can redeem them online to get exclusive content inside of the game.
Before we list out the latest redeem codes, note, all of these codes will be valid for August 9, however, if the maximum number of redemptions are reached, they might stop working.
Free Fire redeem codes for August 9, 2021
- FASDFVGBHNJK – Your Choice Crate
- FSDEFGBNMKFD – Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher
- FDERFGHJKIU8 – Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher
- F4RTYUIKMNBG – Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead
- FT6Y7UIKJMNB – 2x Mr. Waggor Box
- U8IKMJNHGFDS – Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments
- FRTYHUJMKOIU – Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate
- FRFTGHBNMKIU – 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
How to redeem:
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
- Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.