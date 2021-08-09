Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 9, 2021: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Shuffling emote and more

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games currently available alongside games like Call of Duty: Mobile, BGMI and more. While the game is pretty simple, as you along with multiple others have to drop off into a battle zone and duke it out with each other to try and become the last man standing. To stand out from the herd, you can get skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. While most skins and cosmetic changes will cost you Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free, by using the redeem codes taken out by the developers to increase engagement. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more

Here we will be taking a look at Free Fire redeem codes for August 9, 2021, and how you can redeem them online to get exclusive content inside of the game.

Before we list out the latest redeem codes, note, all of these codes will be valid for August 9, however, if the maximum number of redemptions are reached, they might stop working.

Free Fire redeem codes for August 9, 2021

FASDFVGBHNJK – Your Choice Crate

FSDEFGBNMKFD – Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FDERFGHJKIU8 – Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F4RTYUIKMNBG – Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FT6Y7UIKJMNB – 2x Mr. Waggor Box

U8IKMJNHGFDS – Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FRTYHUJMKOIU – Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FRFTGHBNMKIU – 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

How to redeem: