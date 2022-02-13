comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards
Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

If you are a Free Fire fan, try out the following redeem codes to get free rewards, diamonds, new characters or weapons to level up in the game. Check the list of Free Fire redeem codes for February 13, 2022.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes February 13: It isn’t a very good day for game developer Garena. For an unspecified reason, Google and Apple have removed the Free Fire app from their respective app stores. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

The original Free Fire app is no longer available for download on the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store. Similarly, the recently launched Free Fire Max has also been removed from the Apple App store, but it is available on the Google Play store. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

Neither Garena nor Google or Apple have issued an official statement on why the game has been taken down from app store in India. While Free Fire and Free Fire Max are unavailable for download in India, they are accessible if you already have them installed. Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for Feb 3: How to unlock diamonds, royale vouchers, other rewards

If you are a Free Fire fan, try out the following redeem codes to get free rewards, diamonds, new characters or weapons to level up in the game.

List of Free Fire redeem codes for February 13, 2022:

UYDT-GEBR-NTMY

BV7C-DY6T-SWVB

FNRM-TKGY-LHBO

VIC8-DX7S-6YT5

RAFQ-V2BN-3EJM

F34R-76D5-R4ES

DWFV-BTJY-KHI8

MJ4T-HLBO-VIC9

8D7Y-6XT6-T6UJ

4KRT-FOG9-IV87

09I8-RUTH-6YNU

HUV3-JHBG-VLFO

To redeem these codes, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Head over to Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Login with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the given space.

Step 4: Click on OK option for confirmation.

Step 5: Rewards will be credited to in-app mail in 24 hours.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2022 4:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2022 4:07 PM IST

Free Fire redeem codes February 13: New codes to get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

