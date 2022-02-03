comscore Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 3rd February: How to get free diamonds, royale vouchers, other rewards
Free Fire update: How to unlock diamonds, royale vouchers, other rewards

Free Fire Players can use redeem codes to unlock rewards instead of purchasing them from the store. All that needs to be done is, copy and paste the code on the redemption website and then claim it.

Free-Fire-Rewards

Free Fire Redeem Codes 3 February 2022: Garena Free Fire has gained wide popularity in India in the last few years, especially after a blanket ban on PUBG Mobile. The Free Fire mobile game is available for free download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

To make the game engaging, the game developer Garena releases some Free Fire redeem codes every day. These redeem codes are unlocked several rewards including diamonds, royale vouchers, and much more. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

Players can use these codes to unlock rewards instead of purchasing them from the store. All that needs to be done is – copy and paste the code on the redemption website and then claim it. It takes around 24 hours for the rewards to get reflected in your account. Also Read - Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Today’s Free Fire redeem codes Feb 3

UBJH GNT6 M7KU
N34M RTYO HNI8
X4SW FGRH G76T
Y374 UYH5 GB67
Y7UL O80U 9J8H
7GF6 D5TS REF3
4G56 NYHK GFID
FGHE U76T RFQB
FT6Y GBTG VSRW
NJKI 89UY 7GTV
C3DS EBN4 M56K
6AQ2 WS1X DFRT
8S7W 65RF ERFG

Step to redeem the codes

Redeeming these codes is simple. You will need to head over to the official Free Fire redemption website or simply click here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Follow the below steps next:

Step 1: On the redemption website, log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK IDs.

Step 2: Copy and paste one of the redeem codes from the list mentioned above in the text box.

Step 3: Click on continue and OK options.

Step 4: Once the Free Fire codes are redeemed successfully, players will be able to collect their rewards from the in-mail section.

Notably, the rewards take around 24 hours to get credited in the in-mail.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 9:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2022 9:29 AM IST

