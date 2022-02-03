Free Fire Redeem Codes 3 February 2022: Garena Free Fire has gained wide popularity in India in the last few years, especially after a blanket ban on PUBG Mobile. The Free Fire mobile game is available for free download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also Read - Union Budget app: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

To make the game engaging, the game developer Garena releases some Free Fire redeem codes every day. These redeem codes are unlocked several rewards including diamonds, royale vouchers, and much more.

Players can use these codes to unlock rewards instead of purchasing them from the store. All that needs to be done is – copy and paste the code on the redemption website and then claim it. It takes around 24 hours for the rewards to get reflected in your account.

Today’s Free Fire redeem codes Feb 3

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

Step to redeem the codes

Redeeming these codes is simple. You will need to head over to the official Free Fire redemption website or simply click here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Follow the below steps next:

Step 1: On the redemption website, log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK IDs.

Step 2: Copy and paste one of the redeem codes from the list mentioned above in the text box.

Step 3: Click on continue and OK options.

Step 4: Once the Free Fire codes are redeemed successfully, players will be able to collect their rewards from the in-mail section.

Notably, the rewards take around 24 hours to get credited in the in-mail.