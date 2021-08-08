Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8

Free Fire redeem code August 8: Free Fire has managed to become one of the most played battle royale games in India. It is currently ahead of BGMI, on the top-grossing games list for India. The company recently released its OB29 update bringing in a host of new features to the table from characters, pets, weapons to system improvement. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 7: Full list of active codes, free rewards, and more
While Garena keeps on running special events to keep its players happy and interested. It also keeps offering unique cosmetics for players, which can be earned via redeem codes. Players can paste these unique 12 character codes on the Free Fire redemption site and grab the free in-game items. Here is a list of all of the active redeem codes for August 8. Also Read - How to get Free Fire rewards, vouchers for free in simple steps
Free Fire active redeem codes for August 8
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- JX5NQCM7U5CH
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FFMCF8XLVNKC
- FFMCVGNABCZ5
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC
- ECSMH8ZK763Q
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- FFPLNZUWMALS
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- C23Q2AGP9PH
- FFMCLJESSCR7
- FFPLFMSJDKEL
- F2AYSAH5CCQH
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD
- 5XMJPG7RH49R
Note: These redeem codes are active for a limited time, which is why we recommend that you redeem them as soon as possible. Also Read - How to get 100 percent bonus on buying Diamonds in Free Fire: Simple steps
How to redeem:
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.
- Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.