Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in the world right now. In India, Free Fire mobile game has been downloaded by over a billion users just on Google Play store. The game is available for download from Apple App store as well.
Garena releases redeem codes for players every single day. These codes mainly allow players get access to free rewards. The following redeem codes will help players unlock the diamond hack, vouchers, and other rewards free of cost. It should be noted that these codes are valid for September 10 only.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 10
- FFBC ZD9R DP44
- TJ57 OSSD N5AP
- R9UV PEYJ OXZX
- FFBC LQ6S 7W25
- FFBC LAK9 KYGM
- FFIC DCTS L5FT
- B6IY CTNH 4PV3
- FFBC AC83 6MAC
- FFPL FMSJ DKEL
- SWER 5TYH BGVC
- YXY3 EGTL HGJX
- ERT5 6Y7U JHBV
- AWER TGHB VCSD
- SERT 56YU JNHB
- SXE4 R5T6 YHBG
- XSEU RTYH BVCX
- SDER T56Y UJNB
- SDER TYHB GVCD
How to redeem Free Fire redeem codes
It should be noted that once the maximum redemptions is reached, the code might not work. To redeem, players can simply copy and paste any of the redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.
Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website
Step 2: Log in with your social media ID. Could be Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple ID
Step 3: Copy and paste any of the aforementioned redeem codes into the text box and click on confirm
Step 4: Check the game mail section for rewards
Step 5: Players must note that, it takes around 24 hours for these rewards to show up in the in-game mail.