Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 10: Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in the world right now. In India, Free Fire mobile game has been downloaded by over a billion users just on Google Play store. The game is available for download from Apple App store as well.

Garena releases redeem codes for players every single day. These codes mainly allow players get access to free rewards. The following redeem codes will help players unlock the diamond hack, vouchers, and other rewards free of cost. It should be noted that these codes are valid for September 10 only.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes September 10

FFBC ZD9R DP44

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

R9UV PEYJ OXZX

FFBC LQ6S 7W25

FFBC LAK9 KYGM

FFIC DCTS L5FT

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

FFBC AC83 6MAC

FFPL FMSJ DKEL

SWER 5TYH BGVC

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

ERT5 6Y7U JHBV

AWER TGHB VCSD

SERT 56YU JNHB

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG

XSEU RTYH BVCX

SDER T56Y UJNB

SDER TYHB GVCD

Also Read - Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration begins: How to register and get activation codes

How to redeem Free Fire redeem codes

It should be noted that once the maximum redemptions is reached, the code might not work. To redeem, players can simply copy and paste any of the redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website.

Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website

Step 2: Log in with your social media ID. Could be Facebook, Google, Twitter or Apple ID

Step 3: Copy and paste any of the aforementioned redeem codes into the text box and click on confirm

Step 4: Check the game mail section for rewards

Step 5: Players must note that, it takes around 24 hours for these rewards to show up in the in-game mail.