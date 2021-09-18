Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 18: List of active codes, free premium rewards

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in India right now, with it being the top-grossing game on the Google Play Store with over a billion downloads. The game gained major traction after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, and has since then managed to maintain its top spot, even with the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is free to play, but does require players to purchase diamonds if they want to purchase most in-game costumes, skins and more. While diamonds cost money, Garena does release redeem codes for players every single day to help them get premium in-game material for free, to make the game fun for all. Also Read - How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top up in September
Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 18
- XSDC FVGH JKLO
- IUYT RFDE SXDC
- FVGB NMKL GFDX
- VBNJ KJHG FDSX
- ZAQW ERTG HJKI
- UYTR DSXC VBNM
- KIUY TREW ASDC
- VBNJ UYTR DXXS
- EDXX DSZS SDFG
- HDFH DNBH NDJL
- VFGV JMCK DMHN
- SXE4 R5T6 YHBG
- XSEU RTYH BVCX
- SDER T56Y UJNB
- SDER TYHB GVCD
- FF10 JA1Y ZNYN
- FF10 KB84 9VXB
Note: All of the mentioned Free Fire redeem codes are valid till September 18, and will stop working after the maximum redemptions are reached. This is why we recommend that you redeem them as soon as possible. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 17: Active codes, latest rewards for the day
How to redeem:
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account.
- Link your Free Fire account to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.
- Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.