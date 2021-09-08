Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most played battle royale mobile games in India. Currently, it is ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the top-grossing games list for India. To keep its players happy and interested, Garena keeps on running special events. Now, the company offers unique cosmetics for players, which can be earned via redeem codes. The company releases multiple redeem codes, which can be redeemed on the Free Fire redemption site in favour of free in-game items. Here we will be taking a look at all Free Fire redeem codes that are valid for September 8. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration begins: How to register and get activation codes

Free Fire active redeem codes for September 8

FF22NYW94A00 – Cupid Scar

FF5XZSZM6LEF – Titan Scar

– Titan Scar FFTQT5IRMCNX – Bunny MP40

FF7WSM0CN44Z – M1887 WinterLand

– M1887 WinterLand FFA9UVHX4H7D – M1887 Punch Man

FFA0ES11YL2D – Poker MP40

– Poker MP40 FFX60C2IIVYU – Arctic blue

FFXVGG8NU4YB – Custom Room

– Custom Room FFE4E0DIKX2D – Gloo wall Skin

All of the mentioned Free Fire redeem codes are valid till September 8, and will stop working after the maximum redemptions are reached. This is why we recommend that you redeem them as soon as possible.

How to redeem: