Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 8

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most played battle royale mobile games in India. Currently, it is ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the top-grossing games list for India. To keep its players happy and interested, Garena keeps on running special events. Now, the company offers unique cosmetics for players, which can be earned via redeem codes. The company releases multiple redeem codes, which can be redeemed on the Free Fire redemption site in favour of free in-game items. Here we will be taking a look at all Free Fire redeem codes that are valid for September 8. Also Read - Free Fire OB30 Advance server registration begins: How to register and get activation codes
Free Fire active redeem codes for September 8
- FF22NYW94A00 – Cupid Scar
- FF5XZSZM6LEF – Titan Scar
- FFTQT5IRMCNX – Bunny MP40
- FF7WSM0CN44Z – M1887 WinterLand
- FFA9UVHX4H7D – M1887 Punch Man
- FFA0ES11YL2D – Poker MP40
- FFX60C2IIVYU – Arctic blue
- FFXVGG8NU4YB – Custom Room
- FFE4E0DIKX2D – Gloo wall Skin
All of the mentioned Free Fire redeem codes are valid till September 8, and will stop working after the maximum redemptions are reached. This is why we recommend that you redeem them as soon as possible. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes
How to redeem:
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.
- Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.