Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.
News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Gaming

We have compiled a list of active Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10. Here’s how you can obtain the latest items.

Garena free fire redeem codes december 10

Image: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire includes several in-game items, including diamonds, skins, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more which are used to improve the game strategy and player’s position. These items are expensive and can only be obtained by spending diamonds. The company releases a few redeem codes for players to get these items for free. We have compiled a list of active Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10. Here’s how you can obtain the latest items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: Get rewards, diamonds, Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today, 8 December 2021: How to avail diamonds, get free rewards

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter


Additional Free Fire redeem codes

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire active redeem codes December 10: Follow these simple steps to redeem codes and avail rewards for free

STEP1: Head over to the Garena Free Fire redemption site or click on https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

STEP2: Now, you have to log in to your Free Fire account with Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, Google+, or VK ID.

STEP3: On the third step, you have to copy and paste the link in the given space.

STEP4: Tap on the confirm.

STEP5: The foremost thing to remember is that these codes are region-specific and will only work for those who redeemed first.

STEP6: The redemption process is completed now.

STEP7: You will get your rewards in the in-mail section.

STEP8: The rewards will be visible to your account within 24-hours.

STEP9: Now, you can buy in-game items using these rewards and diamonds.

 

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 8:28 AM IST

