comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more
News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Gaming

Here's how you can get diamonds, vouchers, skins, rewards in Garena Free Fire. We have compiled a list of working Free Fire redeem codes for December 13.

free fire redeem codes december 13

Free Fire redeem codes for today: One of the best and easiest ways to get Free Fire items for free is to redeem codes. Garena releases redeem codes from time to time. A redeem code is a 12-digit code, a combination of numbers and alphabets. However, every player using the redeem code should consider which server the redeem code is issued for. Redeem codes give users a chance to get tons of free in-game items for free. Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to get royale vouchers, diamond codes, more

Indian server

    • TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
    • W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
    • MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
    • SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character
    • XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
    • FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
    • 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
    • NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
    • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
    • B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter


To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Additional Free Fire codes

  • 96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box
  • Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)
  • FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
  • DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
  • BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
  • MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
  • SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
  • NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
  • MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
  • BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
  • ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
  • UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
  • FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
  • FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
  • PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
  • CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
  • M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
  • FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
  • X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes December 13: How to win diamonds, weapon loot crate

STEP1: Go to the Garena Free Fire redemption site or click on https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

STEP2: Now log in to your Free Fire account with Facebook, Huawei, VK, Twitter, Google+ ID.

STEP3: After this, copy and paste the link in the given space.

STEP4: Click on the confirm option

STEP5: These codes are region-specific and will only work for those who redeemed first.

STEP6: The redemption process is complete now.

STEP7: The rewards will be visible to your account within 24-hours.

STEP8: You will get your rewards in the in-mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 8:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Apps
Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Xiaomi s new battery tech increases battery life by 100 minutes

News

Xiaomi s new battery tech increases battery life by 100 minutes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

News

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now

Xiaomi s new battery tech increases battery life by 100 minutes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more
Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Gaming

Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds
Free Fire redeem codes today, 8 December 2021: How to avail diamonds, get free rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today, 8 December 2021: How to avail diamonds, get free rewards

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के ये इमोट हैं जबरदस्त, केवल 399 डायमंड में खरीद सकते हैं आप

WhatsApp लाया कमाल का फीचर, आपके ऑनलाइन स्टेटस को ट्रैक करना होगा नामुमकिन!

फ्री फायर के इवेंट में मिलेंगे डिजाइनर Gloo Wall स्किन

Free Fire में आया नया Crimson Criminal Bundle: यहां जानें पाने का तरीका

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 12: आज फ्री मिलेंगे खास रिवॉर्ड और आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Apps
Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Xiaomi s new battery tech increases battery life by 100 minutes

News

Xiaomi s new battery tech increases battery life by 100 minutes
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more
Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company

News

Elon Musk doesn t think of Tesla as a car company
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers