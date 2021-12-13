Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for today: One of the best and easiest ways to get Free Fire items for free is to redeem codes. Garena releases redeem codes from time to time. A redeem code is a 12-digit code, a combination of numbers and alphabets. However, every player using the redeem code should consider which server the redeem code is issued for. Redeem codes give users a chance to get tons of free in-game items for free. Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to get royale vouchers, diamond codes, more

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter





To vote for other categories, click here Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Additional Free Fire codes

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes December 13: How to win diamonds, weapon loot crate

STEP1: Go to the Garena Free Fire redemption site or click on https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 9: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

STEP2: Now log in to your Free Fire account with Facebook, Huawei, VK, Twitter, Google+ ID.

STEP3: After this, copy and paste the link in the given space.

STEP4: Click on the confirm option

STEP5: These codes are region-specific and will only work for those who redeemed first.

STEP6: The redemption process is complete now.

STEP7: The rewards will be visible to your account within 24-hours.

STEP8: You will get your rewards in the in-mail section.