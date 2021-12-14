Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 14: How to win Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate and more

Free Fire redeem codes for today: In Free Fire, players have to complete missions and fight enemies, and for this, they need some stuff, including costumes, characters, guns, loot crate weapons, diamonds, etc. The company issues some Redeem Codes daily to provide better facilities to its players. With the help of these codes, you can get many items for free. The company has also issued codes today, i.e., on December 14. Here is the list of redeem codes for today. Also Read - Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras
Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 14: Here’s how to get Bounty Hunter, Wilderness Hunter, more
Indian server
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
- NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
Additional free fire redeem codes
- 96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
Free Fire redeem codes December 14: How to avail rewards
STEP1: Head to Garena Free Fire’s official website, or you also click on this link – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8T might launch in India on December 15
STEP2: You have to log in with your social media account, including Facebook, Huawei, VK, Twitter ID. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters
STEP3: You will see a given space where you must paste the link.
STEP4: Now tap on the Confirm option
STEP5: The redemption process of code is complete now
STEP6: Important thing to remember is that these codes are region-specific and will be available for those who redeemed them first
STEP7: If you redeem after the time limit exceeds, you will receive a ‘Failed to redeem’ message
STEP8: The rewards will be visible to your in-mail account within 24-hours.