Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 14: How to win Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate and more

Free Fire redeem codes for today: In Free Fire, players have to complete missions and fight enemies, and for this, they need some stuff, including costumes, characters, guns, loot crate weapons, diamonds, etc. The company issues some Redeem Codes daily to provide better facilities to its players. With the help of these codes, you can get many items for free. The company has also issued codes today, i.e., on December 14. Here is the list of redeem codes for today. Also Read - Huawei Mate V could launch on December 23; new foldable focused on cameras

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional free fire redeem codes

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire redeem codes December 14: How to avail rewards

STEP1: Head to Garena Free Fire's official website, or you also click on this link – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

STEP2: You have to log in with your social media account, including Facebook, Huawei, VK, Twitter ID.

STEP3: You will see a given space where you must paste the link.

STEP4: Now tap on the Confirm option

STEP5: The redemption process of code is complete now

STEP6: Important thing to remember is that these codes are region-specific and will be available for those who redeemed them first

STEP7: If you redeem after the time limit exceeds, you will receive a ‘Failed to redeem’ message

STEP8: The rewards will be visible to your in-mail account within 24-hours.