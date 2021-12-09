Usually, people buy an expensive and premium range of smartphones to play Battle Royale games. But Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that doesn’t require premium smartphones. This game can be played even on mid-range smartphones. Some items are needed to complete the mission in Free Fire. These rewards can be obtained for free through Redeem Codes issued daily. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today, 8 December 2021: How to avail diamonds, get free rewards
Players have to spend in-game diamonds to get these items. But keeping in mind the convenience of their players, the company issues Daily Redeem Codes. Using these codes, you can get items for free, including costumes, guns, gun skins, and diamonds. Today, the company has also issued many Redeem Codes, i.e., December 9. Using them, you can get many great items, including Sky Crystals, Diamond Vouchers, Free Pats, and Weapon Loot Crate. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free
Here is the list of Free fire codes for today, December 9: How to get Elite Pass, Paloma character, and more
Indian server
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
- NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
Additional redeem codes
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
Free Fire: How to redeem codes on December 9
Step1: First, you have to head over to the Free Fire Redeem Code website. Also, you can visit this link – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step2: On the second step Login to your Free Fire account through Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Apple Id, HUAWEI, or VK ID.
Step3: Now copy and paste the redeem codes in the given space
Step4: Click on the confirm option
STEP5: Now the redemption process is completed
Step6: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section
Step7: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
STEP8: You will have to wait a minimum of 24 hours for your reward.
These codes are region-specific and will only work for those who redeemed them first. After crossing the limit, the player who redeems the code will get a message of Failed to redeem.