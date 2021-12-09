Usually, people buy an expensive and premium range of smartphones to play Battle Royale games. But Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that doesn’t require premium smartphones. This game can be played even on mid-range smartphones. Some items are needed to complete the mission in Free Fire. These rewards can be obtained for free through Redeem Codes issued daily. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today, 8 December 2021: How to avail diamonds, get free rewards

Players have to spend in-game diamonds to get these items. But keeping in mind the convenience of their players, the company issues Daily Redeem Codes. Using these codes, you can get items for free, including costumes, guns, gun skins, and diamonds. Today, the company has also issued many Redeem Codes, i.e., December 9. Using them, you can get many great items, including Sky Crystals, Diamond Vouchers, Free Pats, and Weapon Loot Crate. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes 7 December: How to get codes, earn latest rewards for free

Here is the list of Free fire codes for today, December 9: How to get Elite Pass, Paloma character, and more

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional redeem codes

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Free Fire: How to redeem codes on December 9

Step1: First, you have to head over to the Free Fire Redeem Code website. Also, you can visit this link – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step2: On the second step Login to your Free Fire account through Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Apple Id, HUAWEI, or VK ID.

Step3: Now copy and paste the redeem codes in the given space

Step4: Click on the confirm option

STEP5: Now the redemption process is completed

Step6: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

Step7: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

STEP8: You will have to wait a minimum of 24 hours for your reward.

These codes are region-specific and will only work for those who redeemed them first. After crossing the limit, the player who redeems the code will get a message of Failed to redeem.