Garena Free Fire redeem codes today: How to avail new characters, rewards, free diamonds

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale Games since PUBG Mobile India was banned. The game has many items, including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy these items, players require to pay real money. Additionally, players can also spend some diamonds that act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today: How to get free diamonds, new characters, other rewards

The Battle Royale game releases redeem codes every day. Through Redeem codes, you will get many unique items that can be used to complete missions. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, sometimes containing numbers and the English alphabet. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today: How to win Phantom Predator gloo wall skin, Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate for free

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 10

MCP3 WABQ T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate Also Read - How to get free diamonds and grab characters bundles in Free Fire

MCPP U2ZG BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR W9J7 CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG PJ2A 9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52 RK7A TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4 WXZK 5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW SX5B 7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB KGXU A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY YPM7 P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR 8K8A KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK E62K W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10 617K GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step1: Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

Step2: Log in to your Free Fire account through your social media account or Apple ID.

Step3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

Step4: Click on the confirm option

Step5: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

Step6: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for today, October 10. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem. It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app. Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.