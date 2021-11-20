After the ban of PUBG Mobile India, the Free Fire game has become very popular among users. It is a battle royale game, and its popularity can be noticed from its increasing download number on the Google Play Store. If you are also fond of Free Fire games, you would know that the company issues redeem codes daily for its players. Through these redeem codes, players can complete their challenging missions by getting items for free. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

Free Fire games usually require items such as guns, costumes, weapons, etc., to complete the mission. For this, players have to spend in-game diamonds. But if you want to save your diamonds, then you can use the Redeem Codes issued daily. These Redeem Codes are valid for 24 hours and are offered in a limited number of regions only.

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step1: Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

Step2: Login to your Free Fire account through your social media account or Apple ID.

Step3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

Step4: Click on the confirm option

Step5: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

Step6: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for today, November 20. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. It will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.