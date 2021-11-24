Garena Free Fire gained wide popularity in the country soon after the Indian government banned Krafton’s PUBG Mobile last year in September. Free Fire is available for download for free on both the Google Play store and the Apple App store. The battle royale mobile game is downloaded by millions of users from Play store. Also Read - V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more
Garena Free Fire requires players to spend some chunk of their hard-earned money to get diamonds, guns, weapons and more to level up in the game and beat the competition. However, the game developer also provides an opportunity for players to win these rewards.
Garena release Free Fire redeem codes on a regular basis. Players can use these codes to win exclusive rewards to level up in the BR game. Take a look at the full list of redeem codes for today.
Note: You will need to be quick at redeeming these codes, since these are used only for one time.
Free Fire redeem codes: Full list for today
FXCV BICX SIED
FFGT YHJN JKI8
FR56 7UIK JHGF
FSER 5T6Y 7U8I
FBNJ I87Y 6TGH
FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF
FIH8 FS76 F5TR
FBJK I9Z7 F65R
FFGB VIXS AI24
FTRF VBHJ FI87
FBHJ UYTR FICV
FNHJ UYTR EDIV
ID9S 3QJK AFHX
FF5X ZSZM 6LEF
FFXV GG8N U4YB
FXCV BNMK DSXC
F0KM JNBV CXSD
FF22 NYW9 4A00
FFTQ T5IR MCNX
FFE4 E0DI KX2D
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Head to the Free Fire redemption website or simply click here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: You will then need to login with your social credentials – Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID or others.
Step 3: Copy and paste one of the working Free Fire redeem codes in the given space on the website
Step 4: Click on confirm option shown at the bottom of the page.
It should be noted that it takes time for rewards to get credited. In fact, it can take maximum of 24 hours for rewards to get credited in in-mail of the game. To check for rewards, you can simply head to the in-mail of your Free Fire account.