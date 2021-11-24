comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 24: How to get free diamonds, and more rewards
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 24: How to get free diamonds, and more rewards

Garena release Free Fire redeem codes on a regular basis. Players can use these codes to win exclusive rewards to level up in the BR game. Take a look at the full list of redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire gained wide popularity in the country soon after the Indian government banned Krafton’s PUBG Mobile last year in September. Free Fire is available for download for free on both the Google Play store and the Apple App store. The battle royale mobile game is downloaded by millions of users from Play store. Also Read - V23e launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 50-megapixel camera, more

Garena Free Fire requires players to spend some chunk of their hard-earned money to get diamonds, guns, weapons and more to level up in the game and beat the competition. However, the game developer also provides an opportunity for players to win these rewards. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro biggest leak ever: All key details we needed to know are now out

Garena release Free Fire redeem codes on a regular basis. Players can use these codes to win exclusive rewards to level up in the BR game. Take a look at the full list of redeem codes for today. Also Read - Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies, will submit Bill soon

Note: You will need to be quick at redeeming these codes, since these are used only for one time.

Free Fire redeem codes: Full list for today

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head to the Free Fire redemption website or simply click here: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: You will then need to login with your social credentials – Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID or others.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the working Free Fire redeem codes in the given space on the website

Step 4: Click on confirm option shown at the bottom of the page.

It should be noted that it takes time for rewards to get credited. In fact, it can take maximum of 24 hours for rewards to get credited in in-mail of the game. To check for rewards, you can simply head to the in-mail of your Free Fire account.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST

