comscore Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire has many items, including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy these items, players require to pay real money. Additionally, players can also spend some diamonds that act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users.

Garena-Free-Fire

Image: Free Fire

The adventure-filled Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular games among youths. The company keeps on releasing redeem codes for players to buy in-game items. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, sometimes containing numbers and the English alphabet. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes

The game has many items, including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy these items, players require to pay real money. Additionally, players can also spend some diamonds that act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 25

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes today, November 20: How to redeem, rewards, diamonds, more

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

You can also get additional codes for buying diamonds and skins. Here is the list

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

STEP1: Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account through your social media account or Apple ID.

STEP3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

STEP4: Click on the confirm option

STEP5: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

STEP6: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

STEP7: It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app.

STEP8: Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.

However, these codes are only valid for today, November 25. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Deals

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Telecom

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Mobiles

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Garena Free Fire codes today: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes today: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 20: How to avail, guns, diamonds, rewards, more
Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, November 19: How to redeem codes, get diamonds, vouchers for free

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा एक धांसू फोन, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 11 4G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Moto G51 दिसंबर में हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, होगा Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ प्रोसेसर के साथ देश में आने वाला पहला हैंडसेट

मथुरा में पबजी खेलते-खेलते दो लड़कों की हुई मौत, जानें पूरा मामला

JioPhone Next अब बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा आर्डर, साथ में मिलेगा 10% डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Deals

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website
Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Telecom

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today
Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed
Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Mobiles

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers