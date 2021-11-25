The adventure-filled Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular games among youths. The company keeps on releasing redeem codes for players to buy in-game items. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, sometimes containing numbers and the English alphabet. It is available for download on both the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes

The game has many items, including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy these items, players require to pay real money. Additionally, players can also spend some diamonds that act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users.

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for November 25

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

You can also get additional codes for buying diamonds and skins. Here is the list

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

STEP1: Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account through your social media account or Apple ID.

STEP3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

STEP4: Click on the confirm option

STEP5: Players will get rewards on the in-mail section

STEP6: You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

STEP7: It takes 24 hours for rewards to show up in the in-game mail on the Free Fire app.

STEP8: Players will not be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts.

However, these codes are only valid for today, November 25. Also, they are region-specific, and there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.