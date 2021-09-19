Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games available worldwide. In the recent years, the battle royale game has gained wide popularity. Especially in some countries including India, Free Fire is more popular and demanding than PUBG Mobile (Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country). Also Read - Free Fire OB30 update: Expected release date, new features and more

Free Fire provides players with special rewards, characters, weapons and more. To get these rewards, players usually need to spend real money. However, if you do not wish to spend your hard-earned money and want get access to some special rewards for free, there are redeem codes that Garena releases every single day.

Using these redeem codes, Free Fire players get access to special rewards to go ahead of other players in the game. To use these codes, players just need to copy and past them in the required space in the gaming app. Notably, to claim these special rewards, players need to have a Free Fire account linked to their social media handle. Ones logged in as guest player will not be able to access these codes.

Garena release these Free Fire redeem codes every day, check the list of active codes for September 19 below.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for today September 19

FMKI88YTGFD8

KLLPDJHDDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

HDFHDNBHNDJL

VFGVJMCKDMHN

FKJHBNJKOPOL

FMKLPOIUYTFD

JCDKCNJE5RTR

FDRDSASERTYH

FU816OUYTRDVB

FHBVCDFQWERT

NDJDFBGJFJFK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

Claim Free Fire redeem codes

To access these redeem codes, players must have an account tied to their social media handles including Facebook, Google, Twitter or VK. Guest accounts will not be able to claim these redeem codes.

Follow the below steps to claim Free Fire redeem codes today:

-Head over to the official Garena Free Fire redeem website

-Login using your social media account

-Copy and paste codes from the list provided above in the text box

-Next, click on the confirm option

It should be noted that processing these redeem codes take some time. Players will need to wait for around 24 hours for the special rewards to show up in their in-game mail.