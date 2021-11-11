Free Fire has a special place in the hearts of gaming community in India. The battle royale game developer by Garena asks players to pay real money to get access to exclusive skins, guns, diamonds and much more to level up in the game. Players who do not wish to pay their hard-earned money in the game can simply try out redeem codes that Garena release every single day. Also Read - Working Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website

The game developer releases special redeem codes every day. These codes allow players to win exclusive rewards, and more to reach new heights in the game Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today, November 8: How to get Inferno Rage Badge, gun skins, diamonds, and more

The list of today’s (November 11) redeem codes include:

FVCX SXCG Y765

FFVB NHJK IU7Y

FT5R FGIB NMKL

F9I8 U7YT GBNJ

FKOL 9I8U 7Y6T

F765 RT67 N9I0

FKLO 9IZ7 6YTG

FVCX SAQ2 F34R

FVGY 65TR FIHU

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFVG BVCX SAI2

F4ED RTRE DFGY

FN1K I8U7 Y6TG

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

These redeem codes help users earn free gun skins, pets, characters, bundles, weapons and more. Claiming these redeem codes is extremely easy. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today offer free diamonds, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, more

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes today

Step 1: First, you will need to head over to the redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social ID including Facebook, Apple ID, Google and more.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the redeem codes mentioned above.

Step 4: Once that is done, you can click on the confirm option.

If you still haven’t downloaded Free Fire game, head over to your respective play store. Android users can download the game from Google Play store for free. Same goes of iOS. iPhone users can head over to the Apple App store and download Free Fire for free.

