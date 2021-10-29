Free Fire active codes, rewards today: Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale game is one of the most played BR titles on mobile. With over millions of downloads, the game earned popularity for its in-game benefits. The developers are currently hosting Diwali-themed events with loads of rewards including in-game cosmetics. Besides frequent events, the unique alphanumeric redeem codes are another perk in the game that are released almost every day. The redeem codes let players grab loot creates, new skins, weapons, diamond vouchers, and weapon royale vouchers. Also Read - Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 tournament starts on Oct 30, offers daily prize pool of 1,00,000 diamonds

That said, we have compiled the list of Free Fire redeem codes for October 29. These codes can be applied to the Free Fire redemption site by simply copy-pasting them. Players should keep in note that these redeem codes are time-bound and stay active only for a limited period. Besides some of these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn’t try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server.” Also Read - Free Fire working codes today: How to win M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, skins, mask for free

Free Fire redeem codes for October 29, 2021: How to get Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate, Reindeer Express Surfboard, other rewards for free

FFICJGW9NKYT (India server): Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token. Also Read - Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations: New modes, events, Diwali-themed rewards, and more

FF10-PRF6-299F (Indonesia): Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

KC78-CMCM-8NK2 (Europe): M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FF10-VXKE-HCPD: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

FF10-TD3C-CA4R: Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

WHAH-XTEN-CKCM: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

FTMKYMJEX657: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server): 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFES-P5M1-MVBN (Indonesia): Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C (NA, US, and SAC): Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC regions): Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Additional redeem codes

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU816 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.