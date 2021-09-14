Garena Free Fire redeem codes for September 14: Get free in-game items in a few simple steps

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale mobile games in India, ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the top-grossing games list for India on the Google Play Store. The game is free to play, but does sell diamonds, which can be used to purchase cosmetics and skins for players. To keep the game interesting for all, the company also offers some of these premium skins, cosmetics and more for free to its users via redeem codes The company releases multiple redeem codes, which can be redeemed on the Free Fire redemption site in favour of free in-game items. Here we will be taking a look at all Free Fire redeem codes that are valid for September 14. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today: Full list of active codes, rewards, diamonds, and more
Free Fire active redeem codes for September 14
- 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9
- XSDC FVGH JKLO
- 5XMJ PG7R H49R
- FVGB NMKL GFDX
- KLP0 FRT4 WSXC
- F8RU FH8F 8Y8Y
- ZAQW ERTG HJKI
- VBNJ KJHG FDSX
- UYTR DSXC VBNM
- IUYT RFDE SXDC
- HZRG AHAS 5XQY
- AGF6 333A 6AS2
- SXE4 R5T6 YHBG
- XSEU RTYH BVCX
- SDER T56Y UJNB
- SDER TYHB GVCD
Note: All of these Free Fire redeem codes are valid only for September 14, and will stop working after the maximum redemptions are reached. We recommend that you redeem them as soon as possible to not have to run in with the error of maximum redemptions reached.
How to redeem:
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.
- Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.