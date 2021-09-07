Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games across the world. The game just like any other battle royale genre game requires players to duke it out on a battlefield to achieve the spot of the last person standing. The game has a free to play model, but requires players to purchase diamonds, which can then, in turn, be used to purchase skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. However, there is a way to get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 6: Full list of active codes, how to claim latest rewards

Here we will be taking a look at the latest Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena for September 7. Take note that these redeem codes will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached so be quick to redeem these.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 7

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)

SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute

XSEU RTYH BVCX – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Crate

SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle

SDER T56Y UJNB – Shirou Free Fire Character

ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box

AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon

SDER TYHB GVCD – Animal Weapon Loot Crate

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFX60C2IIVYU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8FEUQJXPDKA7

FFE4E0DIKX2D

F9IUJHGVCDSE

FXCVBNMKDSXC

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

8JKNXUB96C9P

WHYGN3J29VZU

MV9CQ27LQJOL

E71XWBFU6RO7

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

FFXVGG8NU4YB

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FFA0ES11YL2D

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FF7WSM0CN44Z

9SR8E1WJEHF6

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

F0KMJNBVCXSD

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards: