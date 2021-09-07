Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games across the world. The game just like any other battle royale genre game requires players to duke it out on a battlefield to achieve the spot of the last person standing. The game has a free to play model, but requires players to purchase diamonds, which can then, in turn, be used to purchase skins and cosmetics for your character, guns and more. However, there is a way to get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes released by Garena. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 6: Full list of active codes, how to claim latest rewards
Here we will be taking a look at the latest Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena for September 7. Take note that these redeem codes will stop working once the maximum number of redemptions has been reached so be quick to redeem these. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 5: Full list of active codes to claim latest rewards for free
Free Fire redeem codes for September 7
- YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)
- SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute
- XSEU RTYH BVCX – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Crate
- SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle
- SDER T56Y UJNB – Shirou Free Fire Character
- ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box
- AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher
- SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon
- SDER TYHB GVCD – Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- 9SR8E1WJEHF6
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- PUSR0KI57R77
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards:
- Head over to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
- Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.