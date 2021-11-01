comscore Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Free Fire active codes for today: Here's how to win Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate, New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes), Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate, other latest rewards for free.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 1: Free Fire is one of the most played BR titles in India, and the popularity accredits to frequent updates, new events, and in-game benefits. While Garena hosts events showering free rewards every once in a while, redeem codes are another lucrative deal that allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards, cosmetics, weapon skins, characters for free. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

In case you are unable to find the Free Fire redeem codes for the day, we have got you covered. All you need to do is paste the codes into the Free Fire redemption site and grab the loot crates, new skins, diamond vouchers for free. Also Read - How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free in Free Fire

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: How to win Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate, other rewards for free

AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher Also Read - Garena Free Fire active codes, rewards today: How to get Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate, Reindeer Express Surfboard for free

FF10-VXKE-HCPD – Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate

WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FTMKYMJEX657 – 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server) – 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

FFES-P5M1-MVBN (Indonesia) – Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

W4GP-FVK2-MR2C (NA, US, and SAC) – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

KC78-CMCM-8NK2 – M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC) – Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU – Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP – 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64 – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX – Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9 – Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG – 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ – 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J – 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R – 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2 – 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z – 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA – 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q – 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B – 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN – New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95 – 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV – Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3 – Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Additional redeem codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

It is worth mentioning that these Free Fire active codes are time-specific and stay active only for a limited period, hence players are advised to use is as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes, November 1: How to activate codes and earn rewards, gun skins, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 9:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 1, 2021 9:57 AM IST

Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
