Free Fire redeem codes for November 1: Free Fire is one of the most played BR titles in India, and the popularity accredits to frequent updates, new events, and in-game benefits. While Garena hosts events showering free rewards every once in a while, redeem codes are another lucrative deal that allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards, cosmetics, weapon skins, characters for free.
In case you are unable to find the Free Fire redeem codes for the day, we have got you covered. All you need to do is paste the codes into the Free Fire redemption site and grab the loot crates, new skins, diamond vouchers for free.
Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: How to win Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate, other rewards for free
AP7U-WDVX-HRW7: 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FF10-VXKE-HCPD – Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate
FF10-TD3C-CA4R- Spirit of Booyah (Mask) and Special Ops Loot Crate
WHAH-XTEN-CKCM- 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FTMKYMJEX657 – 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
8NAR-H5K2-T6SP (Indian Server) – 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate
FFES-P5M1-MVBN (Indonesia) – Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
W4GP-FVK2-MR2C (NA, US, and SAC) – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
KC78-CMCM-8NK2 – M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC) – Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU – Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP – 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64 – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX – Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9 – Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG – 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ – 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J – 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R – 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2 – 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z – 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA – 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q – 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B – 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN – New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95 – 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV – Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3 – Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
Additional redeem codes
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
It is worth mentioning that these Free Fire active codes are time-specific and stay active only for a limited period, hence players are advised to use is as soon as possible.
Free Fire redeem codes, November 1: How to activate codes and earn rewards, gun skins, items for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.