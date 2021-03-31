Garena Free Fire Tri-Series: Schedule, selected teams, format and more

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games, currently played in India. The game gained immense popularity alongside Call of Duty: Mobile after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country. The company to further expand in the country and other South Asian countries has announced that it will be holding its Free Fire Tri-Series from April 9 to April 25. Also Read - Holi Special Offer 2021: Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, Free Fire, Ludo King celebrate festival of colours

During the competition, we will get to see 18 of the top Free Fire teams battle it out to claim the lion’s share of the USD 50,000 prize pool. The tournament will feature the top six teams from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, selected from their respective domestic leagues – Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, Free Fire Bangladesh Championship and Free Fire Pakistan League. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Holi event announced: Punkster Runner bundle, Cyber Bunnies skyboard up for grabs

The company will be livestreaming the Free Fire Tri-Series matches via its official YouTube channel and its official social media handles. Also Read - EWar Games Free Fire Premier League: Everything you need to know

Free Fire Tri-Series: Schedule

Free Fire Tri-Series will begin on April 9, with the second and the third matches taking place on April 10 and April 11, respectively. Match 4 to match 6 will take place from April 16 to April 18. The finals will take place on April 25.

Tournament format

All of the 18 teams will be divided into three groups, which will face off against each other twice in the Battle Royale Squad mode. At the end of Day 6, all the scores will be pooled, with the top 12 teams advancing to the grand finals.

Free Fire Tri-Series: Selected teams

The Indian teams include Galaxy Racer, Team Chaos, Team Elite, Sixth Sense, Last Breath and Nemesis. Pakistani teams include Team TG, Demons Pride, Revengers, Nochance, House of Blood and HotShot. Lastly, the Bangladeshi teams include Agent Exp, The JawBreakers, ™ Swag, Riot, B26 Mystics and Extreme Ex.

Free Fire World Series

The company claims that “Free Fire Tri-Series will prove an excellent testing ground for the top teams in each of these regions, before selected teams depart to Singapore for the Free Fire World Series 2021.”

The Free Fire World series tournament will take place between May 22 to May 29.