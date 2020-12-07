Garena Free Fire – the popular mobile multiplayer game will be receiving a major update today, December 7, with changes to the training map and an updated guns portfolio. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India: Check prizes, details

On the list of updated guns, we have the classic M4A1 assault rifle and the P90 SMG update which will be adjusted for damage and recoil. The developers of the game are also introducing advanced attachments and more enjoyable looting. Also Read - Free Fire latest Elite Pass, Fabled Fox is now out

The M4A1 assault rifle will do more damage this time around and its rate of fire and range has also been increased. The P90 has also been adjusted for extra damage and will be balanced with reduced recoil. Also Read - Free Fire launches new campaign #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

The developer of the game, Garena, has informed its users through its official Instagram and Facebook page that maintenance downtime for the update will begin on 7 December 9:30 AM to 5:15 PM IST.

“During this time, players will not be able to enter the game but you can continue playing as usual,” the developers said in a statement.

Players will be able to experience an updated map and a new training arena once they update the game. The company has also announced football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, as its official brand ambassador.

A reward claiming system will also be introduced once the game has been updated. Bermuda Shells will be introduced to obtain Fireworks, a Music Arcade, as well as Dynamic Lighting, will also be a part of the game.

In Garena Free Fire, there is Operation Chrono event that is set to kick and users will be able to participate only after they have updated the game. It also brings new surfboard adjustments and weapon status adjustments.

The developers of the game also said that Free Fire will also receive its first-ever dual-wielding weapon – Vector Akimbo – that will help players cause damage to their opponents from both hands.

You can download the game from the Google Play Store of the App Store for iOS users.