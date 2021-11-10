comscore Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website
Working Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website

Garena releases daily redeem codes that allow users to earn free rewards to upgrade to the next level. These redeem codes are time bound and should be claimed immediately. Check out November 10 working Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for today November 10: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battleroyale mobile games in India. The BR game gained wide popularity in the country soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2021 over data privacy and security concerns. Free Fire is available for download on both the Google Play store and the Apple App store for free. Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today, November 8: How to get Inferno Rage Badge, gun skins, diamonds, and more

Garena releases daily redeem codes that allow users to earn free rewards to upgrade to the next level. These redeem codes are time bound and should be claimed immediately. Some of the active Free Fire redeem codes for today include: Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today offer free diamonds, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, more

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 10

FF101N59GPA5 – this provides MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate and Grenade – Pineapple Fizz. This code is specific for Indonesia server Also Read - Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more

M68TZBSY29R4 – this redeem code provides rewards such as: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate.

Additional Free Fire Redeem Code for today

FHJU 7Y6T GBHN

FKOL 9I8U 7Y6T

FFVG BVCX SAI2

F4ED RTRE DFGY

FN1K I8U7 Y6TG

FVCX SXCG Y765

FFVB NHJK IU7Y

FT5R FGIB NMKL

F9I8 U7YT GBNJ

FKLO 9IZ7 6YTG

FVCX SAQ2 F34R

FVGY 65TR FIHU

F765 RT67 N9I0

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2I IVYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

How to claim on redemption website

Step 1: Head over to the redemption website for Free Fire.

Step 2: Login with social media account including Facebook, Apple ID, Google account and more.

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the codes from the list above.

Step 4: Click on confirm.

It should be noted that rewards will be credited to the in-game mail within 24 hours time. So, have some patience and wait for it.


  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 10, 2021 1:26 PM IST

