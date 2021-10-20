Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Squid Game has managed to gain a major following in a short time span. Garena looking at it has launched a new Red Light, Green Light game mode to its popular mobile game, Free Fire. The new Red Light, Green Light mode features the same elements that were seen in the first episode of Netflix’s Squid Game. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

What is Free Fire’s Red Light, Green Light mode?

In Free Fire's Red Light, Green Light mode 50 players wearing the same outfit will have to run a similar course to the Squid Game TV show. The game mode just like the show consists of a giant creepy doll, with players required to reach the finish line without being noticed by the doll.

The doll will sing a melody and will turn around every few seconds. If the doll catches a player moving, they will be struck by lightning, killing them instantly. The first player to reach the finishing line without being caught will be declared the winner.

How to Play Free Fire Red Light, Green Light mode

The Red Light, Green Light mode is currently live for the Android version of Free Fire and will be made available for the iOS version with a new update that will roll out on October 20.

To play the new Red Light, Green Light mode Android users need to update Free Fire to the latest version from the Play Store. The download size for the update is 202MB.

To play the new Red Light, Green Light mode follow the given steps:

Update Free Fire and then open the game.

Tap on the “Battle Royale/Modes” menu.

Now find the “Red Light, Green Light Mode” within the list.

Select the mode and then tap on the ‘Start’ button.

Apart from the Red Light, Green Light mode, Garena is expected to add more Squid Game inspired game modes to Free Fire in the coming weeks.