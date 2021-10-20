comscore Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
News

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Gaming

Garena has launched a new Red Light, Green Light game mode inspired by Netflix's Squid Game in Free Fire. Here's how you can download and play.

Free Fire Squid Game

Squid Game has managed to gain a major following in a short time span. Garena looking at it has launched a new Red Light, Green Light game mode to its popular mobile game, Free Fire. The new Red Light, Green Light mode features the same elements that were seen in the first episode of Netflix’s Squid Game. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

What is Free Fire’s Red Light, Green Light mode?

In Free Fire‘s Red Light, Green Light mode 50 players wearing the same outfit will have to run a similar course to the Squid Game TV show. The game mode just like the show consists of a giant creepy doll, with players required to reach the finish line without being noticed by the doll. Also Read - Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep with approx 33 million installs

The doll will sing a melody and will turn around every few seconds. If the doll catches a player moving, they will be struck by lightning, killing them instantly. The first player to reach the finishing line without being caught will be declared the winner. Also Read - Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

How to Play Free Fire Red Light, Green Light mode

The Red Light, Green Light mode is currently live for the Android version of Free Fire and will be made available for the iOS version with a new update that will roll out on October 20.

To play the new Red Light, Green Light mode Android users need to update Free Fire to the latest version from the Play Store. The download size for the update is 202MB.

To play the new Red Light, Green Light mode follow the given steps:

  • Update Free Fire and then open the game.
  • Tap on the “Battle Royale/Modes” menu.
  • Now find the “Red Light, Green Light Mode” within the list.
  • Select the mode and then tap on the ‘Start’ button.

Apart from the Red Light, Green Light mode, Garena is expected to add more Squid Game inspired game modes to Free Fire in the coming weeks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 20, 2021 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
Gaming
Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India

Wearables

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India

JioPhone Next specifications revealed via Google Play Console: Check price in India, full specs, more

Mobiles

JioPhone Next specifications revealed via Google Play Console: Check price in India, full specs, more

Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

iPhone sales record 150 percent growth in India during Q3 2021: Report

News

iPhone sales record 150 percent growth in India during Q3 2021: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India

JioPhone Next specifications revealed via Google Play Console: Check price in India, full specs, more

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones

Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 mini: Which is better between Google and Apple?

Why are new MacBook Pros around Rs 50,000 pricier in India?

From 3rd gen AirPods to MacBook Pros to macOS Monterey: Top 5 announcements from Apple event

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Gaming

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible

News

Android 12 rolling out for Pixels: How to download, check if your Android phone is compatible
Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free
Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep

Gaming

Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep
Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Vivo Y3s (2021) with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 11T Pro भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, दिया गया 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Xiaomi के सिर्फ फोन नहीं अब इलेक्ट्रिक कार भी मिलेगी, जानिए कब तक होगी लॉन्च

Lava Probuds N1: लावा ने पेश किए नेकबैंड स्टाइल इयरबड्स, 30 घंटे मिलेगा बैटरी बैकअप

JioPhone Next के प्रोसेसर, कैमरे और बैटरी की जानकारी Google Play Console पर हुई रिवील

चीनी ऐप्स के बाद अब चीन के स्मार्टफोन पर भारत सरकार की नजर, लागू कर सकती है यह अहम नियम

Latest Videos

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India

News

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India
Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched

News

Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched
iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
Gaming
Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play
Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India

Wearables

Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTS 3 debut in India
JioPhone Next specifications revealed via Google Play Console: Check price in India, full specs, more

Mobiles

JioPhone Next specifications revealed via Google Play Console: Check price in India, full specs, more
Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones

News

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones
Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series launch date confirmed, design revealed ahead of release

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers