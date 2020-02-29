GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

Coronavirus has been the cause for cancellation of many events which now includes the GDC 2020. The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. Even esports is taking a hit as with PUBG Corp announcing that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event.

After major companies backed out of Game Developers Conference 2020 the organizers have postponed the event. “After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March,” said the statement posted on the official GDC website. “Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time.” The organizer still intend to hold the event later in the summer. It intends to refund people who bought tickets but it is unclear when it intends to fit in its event with E3 in June and Gamescom and Pax Prime in August.

Microsoft announced that it will not be participating in Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco out of concerns of coronavirus. The company put out a statement on Game Stack Blog. “After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco. The health and safety of players, developers, employees, and our partners around the world is our top priority. Especially as the world is experiencing growing public health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).”

And this also includes the Xbox Preview Event, as the company has confirmed. Microsoft has now been added to the list of others who will not be going to GDC. It also include Sony, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Unity, Amazon, and Epic. Besides this the production of next gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 have been affected.