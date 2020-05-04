GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

The Game Developers Conference or GDC 2020 which was previously cancelled and rescheduled seems to be coming back. But this time the GDC will be held online and will be an All-Digital Event. The event was initially cancelled indefinitely. But the organizers later announced that it will be held in the month of August. But it seems like the situation has forced their hand to change things up again. The organizers say that they are adopting the online method in light of the situation and for the welfare of the people involved. Also Read - GDC 2020 new dates announced, to be held in the summer

GDC 2020 statement

“As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect,” the organizers said in a statement on the official site. Also Read - GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

GDC 2020 was slated to take place in Los Angeles like it does every year. But like most of the major cities in the world, Los Angeles has fallen prey to the virus and is in a state of emergency. With the global and the local situation being as it is, the organizers are exercising extreme caution while going ahead with the event. This new event will be taking place in August.

