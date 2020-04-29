comscore Gears Tactics lands on PC through Steam, Xbox Game Pass | BGR India
News

Gears Tactics launches on PC; available through Steam and Xbox Game Pass

Gaming

Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game that is somewhat similar to other popular names in the genre such as XCOM. Let's check out more details about the game below.

  • Published: April 29, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Gears Tactics for PC launch poster

Microsoft has just launched a new game for PC owners called Gears Tactics. This game is part of the popular Gears of War franchise. According to the information available, this new game is a spinoff of the franchise. Microsoft plans to extend the series beyond the first-person shooter genre with the help of Gears Tactics. The new game is a turn-based strategy game that is somewhat similar to other popular names in the genre such as XCOM. The company has priced the game at Rs 3,999 on Microsoft Store along with a character bundle. However, the game is priced at just Rs 1,299 in the Steam store. Let’s check out more details below. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

Gears Tactics launch; details

Interested players can head to Microsoft Store or Steam Store to make the purchase. If you are an existing Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriber then the game is available for playing. The game brings a mix of turn-based experience along with elements of a shooter game. In addition, Xbox Studios, the developer for the game also introduced several elements from the Gears franchise to the game. These elements include cover-based combat along with a detailed world with some level of environmental destruction. The announcement promises “large-scale” battles along with a total of about 12 to 25 hours of campaign mode. Gears Tactics comes with support for gameplay in 4K UHD along with HDR. Also Read - Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on Xbox Game Pass in May

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

It allows the player to “recruit and command” their squad as they hunt down “an evil mastermind who makes monsters.”As part of the bundle on Microsoft Store, Microsoft is also offering a Thrashball Cole Character Pack. It is only available if one plays the game on Xbox Game Pass for PC or purchases before May 4. Also Read - Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Also Read

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Microsoft also reveals that Gears Tactics is “set 12 years before the first Gears of War” game. Players will get to hunt monsters on the planet Sera. As part of the game, players get to customize the squad along with their equipment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 29, 2020 11:04 AM IST

