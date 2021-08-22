Genshin Impact 2.1 update has been officially announced after a long wait. The game developer Mihoyo took to the official website to announce the coming of the new Genshin Impact 2.1 update. The developer also said that the new Genshin Impact 2.1 version will bring important changes and additions to the popular online action roleplaying game. Also Read - Genshin Impact Lost Riches event is back; will go on until August 16: Details here

In the update posted on the official website, the game developer revealed that the new Genshin Impact 2.1 update is referred to as "Floating World Under the Moonlight". The update brings new characters, islands to explore, and also a new fishing feature, which will let players gain rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update release timeline

The game developer Mihoyo released an official trailer related to the Genshin Impact 2.1 update over the weekend. As per the trailer video, the next update will bring new in-game content and other details including new characters, islands, free Primogem codes, and much more.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 update is expected to release for all players next month on September 1, 2021. The official release date has not been revealed yet, so players should take rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt for now. Mihoyo is expected to reveal the release date of the update in the next few day to come.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update new features, additions

Once the Genshin Impact 2.1 update is released, players will get the option to choose from the available characters including Sangonomiya Kokomi, Horizon Dawn’s Aloy, Kujou Sara and the popular Raiden Shogun.

The update is said to end the Inazuma storyline, and the game will then gain access to two new islands. With the new Genshin Impact 2.1 update, players will gain access to Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island.

It is also revealed that with the new update coming in, players will need to face new boss battles including Signora, Thunder Manifestation and Hydro Hypostasis. Additionally, the update will allow players to get access to up to 300 Primogems, which can be used to cross levels quickly.

The upcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 update will also bring a new fishing feature, which will allow players to catch a variety of fish across the continent. Players will be able to use the meat to gain rewards and new rods as the move ahead in the game.