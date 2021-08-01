Genshin Impact 2.1 update leaks: Release date, new features and more

Genshin Impact version 2.0 is here and it brings in the new Inazuma region along with a number of new characters, Artifacts, enemies, features and more. Players have a lot of new things to explore, from defeating the Perpetual Mechanical Array to gardening in the Teapot Realm. A number of new non-player characters (NPCs) in the update, however, they are currently not playable. It is being speculated that these NPCs might become available to players in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.0 update release on July 21: How to download, and other details

Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Everything we know

Genshin Impact 2.1 beta is already live and it according to reports brings the concept of fishing. Leakers Abc64 and Genshin Intel have posted pictures of fishing rods and fishes on Twitter. Another leaker, Lumie has suggested Genshin Impact 2.1 banners will include Kujou Sara and Raiden Shogun. The second banner will introduce Kokomi.

V2.1 Beta – Weapon Gift

Luxurious Sea-Lord Luxurious Sea-Lord is an event weapon obtainable in 2.1 and as such can be max refined by pure F2P players Event details will be elaborated on when possible STC-Z pic.twitter.com/mWvHRQCRRg — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 25, 2021

According to miHoYo’s general update schedule, Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released on September 1, along with the first banner. The second banner will release on September 22.

Apart from this, Genshin Impact will soon add a five-star character to the game as a part of a crossover. The five-star character will be Aloy of Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy will arrive in the version 2.2 update for PlayStation users, and in version 2.3 update for others.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Events

A lot of new events will be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.1 including Spectral Secrets, Hyakunin Ikki, Lunar Realm, Light Caresses the Moon, Mendacious Waves and Distant Storm. These are the only known events as of now, and we expect to get details on more events as the release of the update nears.