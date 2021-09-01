comscore Genshin Impact 2.1 update releasing today: All you need to know
News

Genshin Impact 2.1 update releasing today: All you need to know

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.1 update to roll out today: Here is a look at when the update will roll out, downtime rewards and other details.

Genshin Impact update

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo in HoYoLab has published a new “Version Update Notice.” The notice has revealed many new additions in the upcoming 2.1 update, including the update schedule to adjustments and optimizations in the game. The “Floating World Under the Moonlight” notice delves into the details of how to enter the novel islands, the new weapons, the next character banner and all of the new monsters. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.1 update announced: Check new characters, islands, free Primogem codes, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Release details

Genshin Impact 2.1 update for Inazuma will roll out on September 1 with maintenance set to begin at 06:00 AM (UTC +8). The update will take around five hours to complete. After the update is completely rolled out players will get 300 Primogems as compensation for the downtime.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Details

The update will be bringing two new islands to the Inazuma region: Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. The update will also bring in four new weapons including the 5-star polearm: Engulfing Lightning, 5-star catalyst: Everlasting Moonglow, 4-star polearm: “The Catch”, and 4-star claymore: Luxurious Sea-Lord.

Genshin Impact 2.1 banners will include Raiden Shogun who is a 5-star Electro character wielding a polearm. It has also been revealed that three 4-star characters will also receive a drop-rate boost in the banner. One of the 4-stars is Kujou Sara, also a new character alongside Baal. The other two are Sucrose and Xiangling.

With the update, four new enemies will be introduced, namely Signora, Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation and Specter. The new Archon Quest ‘Omnipresence Over Mortals’  has been confirmed as the final chapter in the version 2.1 update.

  Published Date: September 1, 2021 1:25 PM IST

