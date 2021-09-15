Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

Genshin Impact has managed to become extremely popular in a short amount of time and will soon and is soon about to release its 2.2 update. The latest leak for the Genshin Impact 2.2 reveals details on the Thoma’s kit and Tsurumi Island’s map and locations. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.1 update releasing today: All you need to know

In the beta app, Thoma's Elemental Skill has been updated to absorb a different amount of maximum damage. Apart from this, his fourth Constellation now brings a different effect altogether, which will now refund 15 Energy when he activates his Elemental Burst. The game beta now also has a clearer image of Tsurumi Island.

Thoma Elemental Skill: Max DMG absorption of Blazing Barrier (Lv. 1):

-Old: 23.5% of Max HP

-New: 19.6% of Max HP +1887 Thoma C4:

-Old: Fiery Collapse hits restore 1 Energy for Thoma every 0.3s.

-New: Casting Crimson Ooyoroi restores 15 Energy for Thoma. — Dim (@dimbreath) September 13, 2021

Thoma will also receive changes to his skillset in Genshin Impact 2.2. These changes would include his Blazing Barrier to now absorbs 19.6 percent of Max HP, plus 1887 at Lv. 1. Casting the Elemental Burst will now also give him flat 15 Energy.

Tsurumi Island

According to various leaks showcasing Tsurumi Island, which will be released in Genshin Impact 2.2.

I not going to post my leak

This time it waffel leak pic.twitter.com/uoVBm5kzIp — Thoma impact (@ImpactYoimiya) September 14, 2021

As you can see in the above tweet, the Statue of the Seven is located on the eastern side of Tsurumi Island, next to one of two Waverider Waypoints. There are seven teleport waypoints in total in Seirai Island.

The leaked locations for Tsurumi Island include Shirikoro Peak, Chirai Shrine, Oina Beach, Autake Plains, Mt. Kanna, Moshiri Ceremonial Site, and Wakukau Shoal.