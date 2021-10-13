Genshin Impact 2.2 update will hit the servers soon. The latest update will bring new content, a new range of weapons, a new Tsurumi Island, four-star character Thoma, and Childe banner. miHoYo has shared specifics about the new update from downtime, events, etc that will arrive in Genshin Impact. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Release date, rewards, Childe banner, and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 downtime, release schedule

The studio behind the popular open-world game in its official blog explained about maintenance that will start on October 13 at 6 AM UTC. It will last for about 5 hours which means gamers in India will witness the change after 8:30 AM IST the next day. Also Read - Genshin Impact version 2.2 update characters leak: Focus could shift, Inazuma, Liyue, more

“Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time,” miHoYo mentioned. Also Read - Genshin Impact developer teases new game Honkai: Star Rail: How to sign-up for beta

Genshin Impact update: Eligibility, rewards, features

The developer said that the players who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 6:00 UTC on October 13 or 3:30 AM IST will be able to try out the fresh content.

As usual, Genshin Impact players will receive 300 Primogems as compensation which is essentially 60 Primogems an hour. In terms of events, the Labyrinth Warriors event will arrive with the new update and offer gamers a free copy of Xinyan if they have enough “Aged Tokens.” One can earn Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Crown of Insight in exchange of the tokens. To participate, one must have Adventure Rank 30+ and completed the Archon Quest called “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals.”

The latest update will bring on deck Tsurumi Island is a new Inazuma Island that one can access following the completion of “Seirai Stormchasers” World Quest. A new four-star character called “Protector From Afar” Thoma is on the cards as well. There will be Hangout Events featuring both Thoma and Sayu.

How to download Genshin Impact update?

miHoYo has shared details on how gamers can update the game to its latest version. If you are playing the game on PC just close the game and click on the Update button after opening the Genshin Impact Launcher.

iPhone users can open the App Store, check for the Genshin Impact game, tap on the Update button to get the new version. As for Android users, they will have to open the game follow the on-screen directions to get GI v2.2. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can check for Genshin Impact update from the Home Screen, press the OPTIONS button, and select “Check for Update” to get the new version.