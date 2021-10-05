Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Character, events, banners, everything you need to know

Genshin Impact 2.2 update– Genshin Impact is getting a new region- Tsurumi Island, with the latest update. The mysterious foggy island is said to bring new treasure chests and new Rifthound monsters. The Genshin Impact 2.2 update will be released on October 13, 2021. Here’s everything we know about the latest update. Also Read - Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event: How to find 30 Chest locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Characters, banners, content, events

miHoYo, the developers behind the action-adventure game revealed a few details during a recent 2.2 livestream. The livestream shared a glimpse of the foggy and dark Tsurumi Island. The developers note that one might ‘encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area.’ Also Read - Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, event details, rewards, more

The new update will bring fresh content like new hangout events for Thoma and Sayu, new weapons Polar Star, Wavebreaker’s Fin, Akuoumaru, Mouun’s Moon. The upcoming update Genshin Impact 2.2 will introduce a new character Thoma, a housekeeper from Mondstadt who lives in Inazuma. Thoma has a Pyro Vision, wields a polearm, and creates barrier to protect his mates. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal changes to Thoma, Tsurumi Island map and more

As for the banners, the first 2.2 banner is reported to be a Childe rerun, while the second banner is a Hu Tao rerun featuring Thoma.

Speaking of the events, players will witness “Shadow of the Ancients” that tasks completing investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an “Anomalous Model Ruin Grader.” There will be five-star characters like Tartaglia and Hu Tao. Tartaglia—or Childe is said to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.2’s release banner.

Moving a “Labyrinth Warriors” event will allow players to explore into a mystic domain in Inazuma with “Childe” Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers, and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician. Tune to the World’s Sounds seasonal event will perform music using a Floral Zither gifted to players by Kazuha. Meanwhile, the Dreams of Bloom event will require players to complete requests for Sakuya, a florist in Inazuma, to receive seeds for your Serenitea Pot.

Interestingly, a new spectral wolf enemy will be added to the latest update. The update is expected to bring new optimisations to the gameplay, and let players gain experience and earn mora, and primogems through quests on the new island.