Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Genshin Impact 2.1 update was a massive hit, and the next update is now on the horizon. miHoYo, the studio behind this popular open-world title on its official site revealed details on the latest update. The developers explain that maintenance for the update will begin at the usual time and it is estimated to take five hours. Here's everything you need to know on Genhsin Impact 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact 2.2 update: When is it releasing, rewards, and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 update is expected to release around 11 PM EST (8:30 AM IST) on October 12 and 4 AM BST, October 13. As for the rewards, miHoYo will provide maintenance compensation of 300 Primogems which is about 60 gems for each hour the servers are down.

Genshin Impact latest update features

As for the features, miHoYo has mentioned the following new elements that will arrive with the new update.

New Inazuma Island — Tsurumi Island

An island that has been locked off by perpetual fog, where few people dare enter.

After the version 2.2 update, Tsurumi Island in the Inazuma region will be available.

Unlock Criteria: Complete the World Quest “Seirai Stormchasers”

New Character

4-Star Character “Protector From Afar” Thoma (Pyro)

Vision: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

The Kamisato Clan’s housekeeper. A well-known “fixer” in Inazuma.

New Domain

Moshiri Kara

A mansion that was set up somewhere outside the Sea of Fog. No one knows who built this place, but it seems clear that it is now nothing but a den of ravenous wolves.

-Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

-Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Electro Sigils.

Located at Tsurumi Island.

New Equipment

-New Weapons

Polar Star (5-Star Bow)

Akuoumaru (4-Star Claymore)

Wavebreaker’s Fin (4-Star Polearm)

Mouun’s Moon (4-Star Bow)

New Event

“Labyrinth Warriors” Event: Take part to invite “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (Pyro)!

During the event, you can obtain Aged Tokens upon completing the Mystic Onmyou Chamber. Aged Tokens can be exchanged in the event shop for Primogems, Crown of Insight, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora. If you meet all the requirements for Blazing Unison, you can exchange a number of Aged Tokens to invite “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (Pyro).

Eligibility

Adventure Rank 30 or above

And complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

New Quests

New Hangout Events

-Hangout Events: Series III

-Hangout Event: Thoma – Act I “A Housekeeper’s Daily Chores”

-Hangout Event: Sayu – Act I “Yoohoo Art: Seichou no Jutsu”

New World Quests

-New World Quests: “A Particularly Particular Author,” “Octave of the Maushiro,” “The Sea of Fog and the Rite of the Trees,” “The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna,” “The Saga of Mr. Forgetful,” “Clean House,” and more.

New Enemies

Rifthound Whelp and Rifthound

-Beasts with monstrous blood that are capable of eroding the boundaries of the world.

While there are a lot many exciting aspects to look for in the new update, the Childe banner is what most players are looking at. In case you want tips to build Childe’s banner in the game, essentiallyesport site suggests that a player can go for Inazuma craft-able bow Hamayumi to increase Childe’s normal attack damage. Further, one can use Shimenawa’s Reminiscence artifact if they want to increase ‘normal, charge, and plunging damage.’

In related news, the studio behind GI recently revealed its new Honkai Star Rail with a closed beta launching soon.