Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect
News

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.3 update likely to add new characters, boss, weapons, the special program could bring redeem codes for Primogems.

genshin-impact-aloy

Genshin Impact 2.3 update: miHoYo’s popular role-playing game will be updated to the next version and the developer is hosting a special program for it on Friday, November 12. The countdown for the Special Program live stream has already begun; for those unaware, it will kick off at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). Also Read - Genshin Impact Codes for today: How to avail in-game tokens, protogems, ingenuities, more

Rumours around Genshin Impact 2.3 have been hovering on the internet for quite some time. Many speculate the arrival of new characters, gameplay updates, new weapons, etc in the new version. Here are all the details on Livestream timing, link, and what to expect. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: What to expect

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown has begun and players can stream the Special Program on the official Twitch account for GI. As mentioned, the game’s new version will be premiered at 7 AM (UTC-5) which means players residing in India still have two hours left till the event kicks in. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 release date: How to download, downtime, features, rewards, and more

In case you miss the live show, you can still get all the details via the official YouTube channel where the video of the special program will be posted once live stream ends. We have embedded the Twitter link for easy access.

As for the features, leaks around Genshin Impact 2.3 suggest that the update might bring a new boss-like Riftstalker in the game that will be witnessed in the south of Tsurumi island. The boss will likely have the capability to defeat players with powerful elemental attacks and float in the air.

Besides, Golden Woldlord, aka King of all Riftwolves will be another addition in the boss list that will have corrosive attacks and summon minions, reduce HP of the players. To combat it one will require a Geo character. Players might also find new characters with the new update-Arataki Itto and Gorou. A new 4-star weapon, Primogems, and enhancement materials are tipped to be on the menu as well. The event is said to be divided into three parts demanding players to counter a boss that may have some resemblance to Whopperflower.

In addition, there could be an event called “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” which reports suggest will need players to build and level up snowmen in Dragonspine. “Marvelous Merchandise” event might make a comeback with the fresh update. Players might stand a chance to win Primogems and in-game items including Mora. Speaking of Primogems, reports predict that the Special Program might offer redeem codes for Primogems if one is to follow the previous timeline. The update is expected to bring a new region ‘Sumeru,’ in the game. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we expect to see new characters and gameplay enhancements with the upcoming update.

  Published Date: November 12, 2021 3:24 PM IST

