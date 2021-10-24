Genshin Impact 2.3 update is set to release soon. Several reports suggest that the latest update might arrive on November 24, while a few regions might receive it a day before. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 release date: How to download, downtime, features, rewards, and more

While the release is still days away, details about the upcoming Genshin Impact have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now. Leaked videos on YouTube reveal new Whooperflower boss gameplay. Past leaks have suggested new characters, events, and bosses that players might witness with the new update. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Release date, rewards, Childe banner, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release time, new details leak online

As per the Sportskeeda report, the Genshin Impact 2.3 update will be released post maintenance which is said to take around five hours. The timing will differ for travelers around the world. As usual, players might receive 300 Primogems as compensation, with 60 Primogems per additional hour. The maintenance timing for Genshin Impact 2.3 in India should commence at 3:30 AM IST. Also Read - Genshin Impact version 2.2 update characters leak: Focus could shift, Inazuma, Liyue, more

As for the characters, reports suggest that the update might bring new characters- Arataki Itto and Gorou who are a part of the Geo element. Most players prefer Geo characters as support units given the Geo elements ‘trigger a Crystalize reaction only with other elements.’ Genshin Intel recently leaked Itto’s gameplay showing a glimpse of his charged attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. Itto is described as “fast as the wind and mighty as thunder” and is an “intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.” As for Gorou, Lumie has revealed his Elemental Skill (Inuzuka All Round-Defense) that deals AoE Geo DMG and grants various defensive bonuses to those that stand within the ability’s radius

Reports predict that miHoYo might bring a new artifact set for the Geo characters. The update is expected to include new locations. Genshin Impact’s traveling merchant (via dexerto) Liben states that “Sumeru is all rainforest and desert,” hence a host of new bosses and enemies will likely inhabit the ancient area.

In addition, leaker Stew Sama in his YouTube clip revealed the new Whopperflower boss will be much larger than the standard version in the game. Players might find this new avatar in the upcoming Dusted and Shadowed Snow event. Besides gameplay, Genshin Intel suggests that the final update of 2021 will let players create a snowman in Genshin Impact. So here’s everything the rumour mill has revealed so far about the open-world title’s update.