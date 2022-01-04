comscore Genshin Impact 2.4 update countdown: Release time, rewards, new characters, map, and more
News

Genshin Impact 2.4 update countdown: Release time, rewards, new characters, map, and more

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance to begin at 10 PM GMT (3:30 AM IST, Wednesday) and is expected to last five hours, the new update will bring 2 new characters, and a a new Enkanomiya map.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Genshin Impact is getting a sizable update this week that will bring a host of changes including the underwater island location of Enkanomiya and new polearm fighters four-star Yun Jin and five-star Shenhe. Also Read - The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.4 update will commence at 10 PM GMT (3:30 AM IST, Wednesday) and is expected to last five hours. The countdown for the latest update, rewards, characters, add-ons, everything to hop on. Also Read - Best 5 Gacha Games to try on Android: Genshin Impact, Azur Lane, and more

Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Release timeline, characters, new map, and more

As mentioned, maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.4 update will begin on January 5 and will last for five hours. Once it’s over, players will be able to play the game and try the new changes. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

The patch will bring a new Enkanomiya map, an underwater floating island submerged beneath the ocean. Following the update, players will gain access to the full Fleeting Colors in Flight and new content. The new banners for polearm fighters five-star Shenhe and four-star Yun Jin will go live post maintenance.

Notably, the Fleeting Colors in Flight will take place at the upcoming Lantern Rite festival in Genshin Impact. On playing at the event players will stand a chance to get a free Ningguang skin, a free Liyue-based 4-star character, and Primogems, ascension materials as well.

As for the new content, gamers will face off the Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps bosses who hunt together and try to shoot using projectile spells.

Talking about rewards, players will receive 300 primogems as compensation for the maintenance period, and it will be delivered via the in-game mailbox within five hours of the update launch. One has to reach Adventure Rank 5 to be eligible to earn the reward.

