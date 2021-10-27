comscore Genshin Impact: How to get free Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards
Genshin Impact: How to get free Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards

Genshin Impact Amazon Prime offer: Here's how to get free rewards including Primogems, Mora by using redeem codes.

Genshin Impact Amazon Prime offer: With miHoYo’s open-world title’s recent collaboration with Amazon, it has brought an opportunity for players to earn free primogems throughout the year. Also Read - Genshin Impact Codes for today: How to avail in-game tokens, protogems, ingenuities, more

With the Prime Gaming treatment, travelers can get redeem codes each month for this year. The redeem codes can be used to grab in-game items including Fragile Resin, Primogems, Mora, and more. The monthly free rewards will be available exclusively for Genshin Impact Prime Gaming users. As per a report, the latest Prime Gaming redeem code brings 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, 40,000 Mora, and food. Here’s how to activate redeem codes and grab those in-game items. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and more

How to get free redeem codes in Genshin Impact with Prime Gaming subscription

Step 1- Open the Prime Gaming and Genshin Impact loot page on your browser. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription plans to get expensive by Rs 500 in India: Check new prices

Step 2- On the available rewards that you will see, click ‘Claim now’

Step 3- Sign in to a Prime Gaming account.

As per reports, two new redeem codes are said to be made available in the month of November. Although details about the rewards haven’t been disclosed yet.

If you are new to this process and aren’t aware of how to redeem codes and get the free items, here’s a simple guide that can help.

How to claim Genshin Impact rewards using redeem codes-

For PC

Step 1- Log in to the game and open the Paimon menu at the top-left corner.

Step 2- Scroll down to the Settings and click it.

Step 3- Then head to Account > Redeem Code.

Step 4- Up next, enter your unique code and confirm. An in-game email will pop up confirming the rewards.

For iOS

The process is slightly different compared to PC-

Step 1- Open the official miHoYo gift website.

Step 3- Log in with your miHoYo account, ensure that it is linked to your Genshin Impact account on iOS.

Step 4- Select your server from the drop-down list.

Step 5- Enter your character name and paste the unique Prime Gaming code. You will then receive the rewards via in-game mail.

  Published Date: October 27, 2021 4:39 PM IST

