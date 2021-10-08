comscore Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021
News

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact, developed by game developer miHoYo, has become the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for the month of September 2021. The mobile game has recorded $341.7 million in player spending in the specified month.

  • Published: October 8, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Genshin-Impact-Childe-2.2

Genshin Impact, developed by game developer miHoYo, has become the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for the month of September 2021. The mobile game has recorded $341.7 million in player spending in the specified month.

As per the latest report, around 31.6 percent of Genshin Impact’s revenue was from China’s App Store, followed by 21.7 per cent from the US and close to 21 per cent from Japan, reports Sensor Tower.

Approximately 31.6 per cent of Genshin Impact’s revenue was from China’s App Store, followed by 21.7 per cent from the US and close to 21 per cent from Japan, reports Sensor Tower.

Honor of Kings from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for September 2021 with $209 million in gross revenue. About 95 per cent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2 per cent from Taiwan.

The next top grossing game was PUBG Mobile from Tencent, followed by Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from NetEase and Candy Crush Saga from King.

The global mobile games market generated $7.3 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in September 2021, marking an increase of approximately 11 per cent year-over-year.

The number 1 market for global revenue in September 2021 was the US, which accumulated approximately $2 billion, or about 28 per cent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked number 2 for revenue at 20.5 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at approximately 18 per cent

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was one of the world’s largest mobile games launches this year, accumulating $138.2 million from player spending in its first month. The title is only available in select countries, generating approximately 94 per cent of its revenue from China, followed by 3.6 per cent from Taiwan, and 2.4 per cent from Hong Kong.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 8, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points
News
Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points
Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

News

Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Pixel 6 price leaked ahead of release but Indians don't get excited

Mobiles

Pixel 6 price leaked ahead of release but Indians don't get excited

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Pixel 6 price leaked ahead of release but Indians don't get excited

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021
How to get free primogems and mora in Genshin Impact

Gaming

How to get free primogems and mora in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Character, events, banners, everything you need to know

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Character, events, banners, everything you need to know
Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event: How to find 30 Chest locations in Mondstadt

Gaming

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker event: How to find 30 Chest locations in Mondstadt
Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, event details, rewards, more

Gaming

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, event details, rewards, more

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने स्मार्टफोन से भी मंहगा प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, 1 साल तक फ्री में कहीं भी करें बातें

Tata Punch EV जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, कम बजट में मिलेगा इलेक्ट्रिक कार का मजा

Free Fire Max के लिए बेस्ट हैं ये 5 ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग, मिड-रेंज स्मार्टफोन में चलेगा बहुत स्मूथ

Moto G Pure और Moto E40 बजट रेंज में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

अमेजन प्राइम फ्राइडे सेल आज से हुआ शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा स्पेशल ऑफर

Latest Videos

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं

News

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features

News

Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points
News
Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points
Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021
Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more

News

Nokia launches an affordable tablet: Check specifications, price, India launch details, more
Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12

Mobiles

Motorola Moto E40 debuts globally, India launch set for October 12
Pixel 6 price leaked ahead of release but Indians don't get excited

Mobiles

Pixel 6 price leaked ahead of release but Indians don't get excited

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers