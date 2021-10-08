Genshin Impact is already causing immense addiction, and the developer miHoYo is now prepping for another squall. The developer has revealed that is working on a new game in its Honkai series dubbed Honkai: Star Rail. Also Read - How to get free primogems and mora in Genshin Impact

While the new game is expected to have gacha mechanics, reports suggest that it will have a team of Valkyries as the previous games in the Honkai series had these warriors battle against the mysterious force- Honkai. miHoYo has shared a teaser clip on YouTube and has even created social media accounts for its new game across leading platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Honkai: Star Rail sign-ups for the closed beta: When is it happening, where to register

MiHoYo's upcoming game Honkai: Star Rail sign-ups for its closed beta event begins on Friday, October 8. The developer hasn't shared specifics as to where one can register for the closed beta, hence 'Trailblazers' are advised to keep a tab on the new social media accounts created for the new game.

May This Journey Lead Us Starward First closed beta sign-up event will start on October 8. Stay tuned, Trailblazers!#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/LCzpEQFll4 — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) October 5, 2021

As for the teaser, Honkai: Star Rail’s short clip shows off a fantasy rocket train shooting up from a planet to outer space. The trailer also showed some new characters. Many speculate that it could be another JRPG that will feature gacha elements. We have added the link for you to feast your eyes.

Prior to Genshin Impact, the developer released several mobile Honkai Impact games. Honkai Impact 3rd released in 2017 is cited to be the first major success for the studio that came with gacha mechanics and let players have a chance to grab in-game items and characters using crystals. While Honkai Impact 3rd was initially released on mobile, it isn’t clear whether the new game will launch only on mobile or other platforms as well. But with Genshin Impact being launched on PC, PS4, iOS, and Android simultaneously last year and the game now having over millions of downloads worldwide, miHoYo might try for a similar strategy with Honkai: Star Rail.