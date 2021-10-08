Genshin Impact future update charecters leak ahead of version 2.2 update: Details here

Genshin Impact version 2.2 update will be releasing on October 12, which will bring in a lot of new characters to the game. Ahead of the update, data miners and insiders have already revealed some of the new faces that may be coming to the game in future updates. Here we will be taking a look at seven of the rumoured characters, which will arrive to the game with its version 2.3 update and beyond. Also Read - Genshin Impact developer teases new game Honkai: Star Rail, here's how to sign-up for beta

Since July, miHoYo has focused on the Inazuma region with its characters and story content. However, leaks suggest that the developer will now focus on Liyue. According to UBatacha and Uncle Dumb Dumb, three of the upcoming characters will come from Liyue and four will come from Inazuma. Also Read - How to get free primogems and mora in Genshin Impact

Yunjin

Yunjin according to Lumie_Lumie will be a five-star Polearm user with Geo abilities. The character will wield a Polearm, some leaks suggest that the character will be Anemo, not Geo, owing to the colour of her Vision. Also Read - Genshin Impact 2.2 update: Character, events, banners, everything you need to know

Yelan

Yelan is a Hydro character who hails from Liyue and is a polearm user. The character resembles Fu Hua from miHoYo’s Honkai Impact.

Yao Yao

Yao Yao has already been featured in official art and leakers have stated that she will become playable down the line. The character will be a Dendro Catalyst user who studied under the same master as Xiangling and currently works under Ganyu.

Itto

Itto is a five-star character with horns hailing from Inazuma. He wields a Claymore and utilizes a Geo Vision. According to leaks, Itto is a tall character having a large build and two large horns. Itto will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.4 according to Uncle Dumb Dumb.

Yae

Yae is a five-star Electro Catayst, who you might have interacted with during the Inazuma storyline as the head priestess at the Grand Narukami Shrine. She will become playable in version 2.5 according to Uncle Dumb Dumb. However, UBatcha expects the character to become playable in version 2.2.

Gorou

Gorou was present in the Inazuma storyline, as a general in the Kokomi’s army. According to UBatcha, he will become playable in version 2.3 as a four-star Bow character with a Geo Vision.

Ayato Kamisato

Ayato Kamisato has been mentioned in numerous character biographies and is the older brother of Ayaka Kamisato. He is expected to be a Cryo user like his sister and is expected to arrive with the version 2.4 update.